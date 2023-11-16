Jamahal Hill sounds off on “disrespectful” fans questioning his confidence about Alex Pereira fight

Jamahal Hill is sounding off on the ‘disrespectful’ fans questioning his confidence about Alex Pereira fight.

Hill was on site at UFC 295 last weekend when Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) defeated Jiří Procházka (29-4 MMA) via TKO to become the UFC light heavyweight champion. With the victory, ‘Poatan’ has become a two-division champion.

It was Jamahal Hill who last held the 205lbs belt but was forced to relinquish it this past July due to a significant injury received during a basketball game.

As ‘Sweet Dreams’ gets closer to returning to the Octagon, he wants to claim back the title and has Pereira in his sights.

Jamahal Hill took to ‘X’ advising he would face and beat Alex Pereira to claim back the belt but received some negative reactions on social media.

In response to those not so nice comments, Hill hit back on ‘X‘ with the following messages:

The problem is y’all talk like you have accomplished something even close to what I have!!! You bums are literally sitting at home (if its even yours) dick riding another man’s accomplishments!!! Sorry your life sucks so you can’t stand to see me winning lol!!#thetruking — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 16, 2023

Responding directly to fans, in a tirade of posts, Jamahal Hill took to ‘X’ stating:

Bro y’all are literally the worst most disrespectful trash fans in the world!!! Y’all don’t respect or appreciate anything!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 16, 2023

Bruh I don’t gaf most of y’all bums steal the fights and I don’t gaf about how y’all feel about me responding to disrespect!!! The ones that rock with fr already know and they locked in solid everybody else can go — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 16, 2023

I’m humble in my training and learning my craft!!! Fuck you disrespectful ass fans — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 16, 2023

“U can but how you speak on it matters and the way y’all speak u don’t have the right because you have do nothing to earn that right”

What do you think of Jamahal Hill lashing out at the naysayers?

Are you looking forward to a Hill vs Pereira title fight? Who will you be putting your money on?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!