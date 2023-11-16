WATCH | Anderson Silva watches Chael Sonnen get portrait tattoo after losing bet

By Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

Fans now know why Chael Sonnen has a tattoo of UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Chael Sonnen getting a tattoo

‘The American Gangster’ and ‘The Spider’ famously had one of the most heated rivalries in MMA history. First facing off at UFC 117 in 2010, Chael Sonnen dominated most of the bout. However, in round five, Anderson Silva locked up a stunning triangle choke to score a submission win and retain the gold.

They faced off two years later, in one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Again, Chael Sonnen found early success with his grappling. However, this time, the success was much more brief. In round two, the wrestler found himself on the wrong end of an Anderson Silva knee, losing by knockout.

However, in the decade since their fights, Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva have buried the hatchet. Earlier this week, fans saw the trash-talker get a tattoo of the Brazilian and added that he lost a bet. At the time, fans had no idea what that meant, but they now do.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN ROASTS JORGE MASVIDAL FOR THREATENING TO KNOCK THE REST OF COLBY COVINGTON'S TEETH OUT: "A WORD OF ADVICE"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paramount+ Brasil (@paramountplusbr)

The two men recently appeared in a promotional video for Paramount Plus. The streaming service is set to release a mini-series based on Anderson Silva’s life, and he seemingly invited Chael Sonnen over to watch it. Prior to watching the show, the two made a deal that if the latter cried, he would have to get a tattoo.

During the video, Chael Sonnen let a tear go during an emotional scene. That tear was noticed by Anderson Silva and those filming, and the wrestler decided to follow through with the bet. Now, the former UFC title challenger has a portrait of ‘The Spider’ on his shoulder.

What do you make of this video featuring Chael Sonnen? Will you watch Anderson Silva’s mini-series?

