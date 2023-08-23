Stephen Loman breaks down Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade Kickboxing World Title fight

Stephen Loman can’t wait to see ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and the division’s MMA kingpin, Fabricio Andrade, slug it out for 26 more pounds of gold on Friday, October 6. The duo will collide for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

The allure of two accomplished athletes from different disciplines converging for two-sport glory has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. And among those eagerly awaiting this showdown is Loman, ONE Championship’s #2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender.

Loman’s anticipation for this matchup stems from his understanding of both fighters’ captivating styles.

“Both of them are natural strikers, and I expect this fight to be as explosive as possible,” the Filipino said.

As Loman surveys the landscape of the five-round duel, the Team Lakay member acknowledges the intricacies of Andrade’s striking game. After all, that has played an integral role in the Brazilian’s MMA World Title run.

“Fabricio isn’t an ordinary striker, though, and that’s why this fight will be an exciting one,” he said.

Loman respects what the current ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion brings to the table. However, he feels Haggerty has a significant edge. That’s due to his vast experience as an elite striker who has conquered two separate weight classes in Muay Thai.

“I think the advantage here belongs to Haggerty because he’s been fighting for so long under striking rules,” Loman said.

“Haggerty’s striking game is one of the best in the world, but it’s his push kicks that are his best weapons. He does it so well.”