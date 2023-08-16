Jonathan Haggerty ready to “take over” ONE’s bantamweight ranks: “It will become a reality”

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty’s ascent through the sport has been remarkable. But in a few months, his journey will take an unexpected turn in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Haggerty faces reigning ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade for the division’s vacant kickboxing title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on Friday, October 6.

“I was coming to the bantamweight division to take over, and I think it’s fair to say I’m getting there,” Haggerty said.

Many fighters spend years and years working their way up the rankings. However, Haggerty’s reputation and accomplishments have fast-tracked him to the top.

Now, the Englishman gets the chance to realize a long-held aspiration.

“I’ve said it in previous interviews, but I wanted the kickboxing belt on one shoulder and the Muay Thai belt on the other. I’ve said that throughout my career, and it will become a reality,” he promised.

Despite bypassing the division’s top five, he’s still willing to defend the belt against the elite of the weight class – should he beat Andrade.

“There’s great opposition in the kickboxing division. I’ll win the belt, and I’m happy to defend it against anyone,” Haggerty assured. “I’m just there to fight whoever they put in front of me.”