Jonathan Haggerty ready to “take over” ONE’s bantamweight ranks: “It will become a reality”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 16, 2023

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty’s ascent through the sport has been remarkable. But in a few months, his journey will take an unexpected turn in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Jonathan Haggerty

Haggerty faces reigning ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade for the division’s vacant kickboxing title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on Friday, October 6.

“I was coming to the bantamweight division to take over, and I think it’s fair to say I’m getting there,” Haggerty said.

Many fighters spend years and years working their way up the rankings. However, Haggerty’s reputation and accomplishments have fast-tracked him to the top.

Now, the Englishman gets the chance to realize a long-held aspiration.

“I’ve said it in previous interviews, but I wanted the kickboxing belt on one shoulder and the Muay Thai belt on the other. I’ve said that throughout my career, and it will become a reality,” he promised.

Despite bypassing the division’s top five, he’s still willing to defend the belt against the elite of the weight class – should he beat Andrade.

“There’s great opposition in the kickboxing division. I’ll win the belt, and I’m happy to defend it against anyone,” Haggerty assured. “I’m just there to fight whoever they put in front of me.”

What a knockout this was 🤯 Can Jonathan Haggerty claim another World Title when he battles Fabricio Andrade for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship?#ONEFightNight15 | Oct 6 at 8PM ET⁠
🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime⁠ pic.twitter.com/ZVvdPArGsF

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 14, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty feels confident about kickboxing transition

Muay Thai and kickboxing share plenty of similarities, but Jonathan Haggerty knows the sports are distinct in their nuances.

That said, the Englishman welcomes the challenge of switching disciplines.

“Kickboxing’s not a problem with me. I’ve always liked kickboxing. I’ve got more of a kickboxing style and a Muay Thai style at the same time. I’m not just a traditional Muay Thai striker,” he said.

And Haggerty is confident that he’ll bridge the gap when he shares the ring with Andrade at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

“I’m a fighter,” he said. “I get in there and I adapt to anything, so I’m excited for it. I’m excited for the big gloves, too. It’s going to be a lot of fun and a new challenge.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jonathan Haggerty MMA News ONE Championship

