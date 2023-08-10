World Champions Jonathan Haggerty, Fabricio Andrade To Fight For Vacant Kickboxing Belt

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty has a chance to win a second belt. But so does his upcoming opponent.

The British striker will face reigning ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade for the promotion’s vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. It goes down live on Friday, October 6, in U.S. primetime.

The divisional rulers have built reputations for putting on firefights in their respective sports. Because of that, this match is must-see action.

After rising to fame in ONE Championship, Haggerty heroically dethroned Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title in May 2019.

The Englishman would drop the belt to Rodtang Jitmuangnon three months later, unsuccessfully re-challenge for it, and eventually, he moved up to the bantamweight division.

This past April, Haggerty shocked the world when he knocked out longtime ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama to capture the crown. The victory saw Haggerty become the first-ever Brit to hold two ONE Championship World Titles in two different weight classes.

As for Andrade, he has been on a tear since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization in July 2020. After rattling off five straight victories, he received a World Title shot.

The Brazilian’s bout with former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker for the vacant belt ended in a no contest last October. In the rematch this past February, he stopped Lineker in the fourth round to claim the gold.

Andrade is no stranger to the striking arts, either. He boasts a 40-3 combined record in Muay Thai and kickboxing.