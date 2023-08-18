Daniel Cormier explains how Sean O’Malley is the “one thing missing” from Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight title reign

By Susan Cox - August 18, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining how Sean O’Malley is the ‘one thing missing’ from Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight title reign.

Daniel Cormier, Aljamain Sterling

It will indeed be Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) vs. Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) in a bantamweight title fight tomorrow night, Saturday, August 19th, at UFC 292, which takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sterling, 34, has 9 consecutive victories heading into tomorrow’s battle.

O’Malley, 28, last fought and defeated Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Daniel Cormier, himself a former two-division UFC champion, on his ESPN MMA show, shared his thoughts on what aspect ‘Sugar’ plays in Sterling’s reign:

“He is the biggest star, meaning Sean O’Malley. He is the guy that the general public would seem to be drawn to. Most times, you need a guy to uplift you. If you’re fighting a bigger star, that bigger star will raise your profile. When I went into the fights with Jon Jones, Jon Jones’ profile was so big that he elevated me. Then when I fought Stipe (Miocic), it did the same thing.”

Continuing, Cormier stated (h/t MMANews):

“It makes you bigger on the other side… it’s the rub. When you beat the man, it ultimately becomes your show. I think Aljamain, that’s one thing he’s been missing. For as many title defences as he’s had, he has not had that name. For as good as TJ Dillashaw was, Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, people weren’t really tuning in to watch them. They do tune in to watch Sean O’Malley.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Sean O’Malley is exactly what Aljamain Sterling needs to boost his resume?

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Do you think ‘Sugar’ can take down ‘Funk Master’ and claim the title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

