Michael Bisping explains why Jon Jones still warrants top spot in the UFC pound for pound rankings

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Jon Jones should still be #1 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

In the eyes of many, Jon Jones is the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts. While that isn’t a consensus view, it’s certainly a popular thought. As such, he continues to reign supreme as the #1 fighter in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

However, after Islam Makhachev’s win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, many have suggested that he should take the crown. Despite that, the promotion only vaulted him into 2nd place, just behind Jones.

Some feel it simply isn’t right for Jones to occupy that position. In the mind of Michael Bisping, though, ‘Bones’ is still the king of the castle.