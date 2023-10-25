Michael Bisping explains why Jon Jones still warrants top spot in the UFC pound for pound rankings
UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Jon Jones should still be #1 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
In the eyes of many, Jon Jones is the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts. While that isn’t a consensus view, it’s certainly a popular thought. As such, he continues to reign supreme as the #1 fighter in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.
However, after Islam Makhachev’s win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, many have suggested that he should take the crown. Despite that, the promotion only vaulted him into 2nd place, just behind Jones.
Some feel it simply isn’t right for Jones to occupy that position. In the mind of Michael Bisping, though, ‘Bones’ is still the king of the castle.
Bisping answers Jones/Makhachev debate
“When you look at the reign of dominance he went on, it’s unbelievable,” Bisping said of Jones. “No disrespect to Islam Makhachev. Granted, the frustrating thing for him is he just beat the pound-for-pound No. 1 two times in a row…
“He’s not on a run of legends like Jon Jones has been through…if Stipe goes out there and loses to Jon Jones, which a lot of people think is going to happen, then Islam won’t take the top spot…there’s a lot on the line there for Jon Jones, not only money, not only legacy, but also the pound-for-pound No. 1. [Islam] wants to do something that Jon Jones has done, become a two-weight world champion. If he does that, he’ll become the pound-for-pound No. 1.”
Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s view? Will ‘Bones’ still compete at the same level when he returns following his recent injury? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
