UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Houston tonight for UFC 247, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes.

Jones (25-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since July’s UFC 239 event in Las Vegas, where he etched out a split decision victory over Thiago Santos.

‘Bones’ reclaimed the UFC’s coveted light heavyweight title at UFC 232 in December of 2018, defeating Alexander Gustafsson by way of third round knockout.

Jon Jones will now look to defend his title against the divisions hottest contender in Dominick Reyes (12-0 MMA).

‘The Devastator’ earned a first round knockout victory over former middleweight title holder Chris Weidman in his most recent effort. Reyes also holds wins over Volkan Oezdemir, Ovince Saint Preux and Jared Cannonier during his time with the promotion.

In the co-main event of UFC 247, Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to defend her UFC women’s flyweight championship against surging contender Katlyn Chookagian.

Shevchenko (18-3 MMA) has gone a perfect 4-0 since dropping to flyweight. She captured the title at UFC 231 with a unanimous decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and has since defended her title against Jessica Eye (KO) and Liz Carmouche (decision).

Meanwhile, Katlyn Chookagian (13-2 MMA) earned an impressive unanimous decision victory over Jennifer Maia in her most recent effort at UFC 244. Katlyn’s two losses in the UFC have come against the aforementioned flyweight title challengers in Jessica Eye and Liz Carmouche.

Get all of tonight’s ‘UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes’ results and highlights below:

UFC 247 Main Card | 10 pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian – UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa – Heavyweight Bout

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige – Featherweight Bout

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi – Heavyweight Bout

UFC 247 Prelims | 8 pm ET on ESPN

Trevin Giles vs. James Krause – Middleweight Bout

Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams – Welterweight Bout

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee – Women’s Flyweight Bout

Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista – Bantamweight Bout

UFC 247 Early Prelims | 6:30 pm ET on ESPN +

Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson – Bantamweight Bout

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez – Bantamweight Bout

Youssef Zalal vs. Austin Lingo – Zalal def. Lingo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 247 main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes? Share all of your picks for tonight’s event in the comments section of this post.



This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 8, 2020