Video | Din Thomas impersonates Stephen A Smith, tells Joe Rogan he can “catch these hands”

Din Thomas has released another video in which he impersonates Stephen A Smith, this in light of the ESPN analysts ongoing feud with Joe Rogan.

The UFC commentator, Rogan, had taken issue with some of the comments made by Smith following Conor McGregor’s TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Stephen A Smith had labelled ‘Cowboy’s’ performance as being atrocious and accused the UFC veteran of giving up.

Joe Rogan ultimately fired back at Smith for his remarks, which encouraged Conor McGregor to step up and request that the ESPN analyst issue an apology.

Stephen A Smith responded to McGregor’s request, but not with an apology. Instead, the ESPN analyst defended his comments and right to have an opinion on the matter.

While the beef between Smith and Rogan seems to have died down, former UFC fighter turned coach Din Thomas continues to stir the pot.

Din posted the following video of him mocking Stephen A Smith in a response to Joe Rogan yesterday on Twitter.

“First of all, Joe Rogan, you was wrong about me.” Thomas started. “This right hand will put you to sleep. That’s right. You, and the MMA Community, was all wrong about me! But wait until you see my MMA training. Yea, Stephen A Smith. Huh?”

Smith has not responded to the recent video from Thomas, which marks Din’s second effort to get under the skin of the ESPN analyst. Joe Rogan has also refrained from weighing in as of this time.

Stephen A Smith did take to Twitter earlier today to promote tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 247 event. In his tweet, Smith proclaimed current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones as “the best in the business”.

What do you think of the most recent jab from Din Thomas directed at Stephen A Smith?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 8, 2020