Tom Aspinall wants “Dream Fight” with Jon Jones following interim UFC heavyweight title win: “Just give me the opportunity, Jon”

Tom Aspinall Makes Plea To Jon Jones

During the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, Tom Aspinall responded to Jones’ congratulatory post on X. The newly minted interim heavyweight champion urged “Bones” to fight him in a title unification bout (via MMAJunkie).

“I’ve seen Jon talking nice stuff about me on a podcast, as well. It’s really nice,” Aspinall said. “Obviously it’s always nice to hear nice things about you, but from someone like that, who I massively look up to, even more so.

“Yeah, thank you, Jon. Just give me the opportunity, Jon. Let me do it. Give me my dream fight. Why not? I’ve just achieved my dream now. Give me my dream fight. Let me fight for my legacy now please.”

Prior to suffering a torn pectoral tendon, putting his planned title defense against Stipe Miocic on ice for now, Jon Jones hinted at retiring after the Miocic fight. Time will tell what the future holds for Jones and when he’ll be healed in order for the Miocic fight to get rebooked.

As for Aspinall, he’ll likely remain patient to see how Jones’ recovery process plays out, and how the Miocic fight unfolds. While Aspinall initially said he didn’t want to wait for a year, he admitted the downtime would be worth it if he can fight Jones.

Do you think Aspinall will get his “dream fight?”