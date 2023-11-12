Jiri Prochazka issues statement following UFC 295 stoppage loss to Alex Pereira

By Fernando Quiles - November 12, 2023

Jiri Prochazka has released a video statement following his TKO loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 295.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

Prochazka and Pereira competed for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on Saturday night (November 11). Jamahal Hill vacated the 205-pound gold due to a ruptured Achilles. Prochazka, who had to vacate the light heavyweight title himself, was looking to become a two-time champion. It wasn’t meant to be this time, as Pereira dropped Prochazka with a counter hook and followed it up with elbows to the head. Referee Marc Godard had seen enough waved the fight off.

Jiri Prochazka Isn’t Complaining About Stoppage Loss to Alex Pereira

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Jiri Prochazka admitted that he was out during Pereira’s barrage (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think that in that end, it was right,” Prochazka said. “I was out, but you know I will never stop.

“F*ck, sh*t happened,” Prochazka said. “Doesn’t matter. For me, it’s big learn. Let’s work on that and be back stronger than ever. But now, thank you Alex. Thank you for this fight. Big learn for me from that fight. I’ll be back.”

Prochazka has followed that up with a video message on his Instagram account. He made it clear that he doesn’t have a problem with Marc Goddard’s decision to stop the fight.

“This is for me just a motivation, nothing else,” Prochazka said. “Marc Goddard was right. Maybe two, three more seconds and it would be a different way, but what happened, happened. I accept that. Watch me now. I’ll be back stronger than ever. Thank you for your support.”

Initially, the UFC commentary team felt Goddard could’ve given Prochazka more time to recover before stopping the fight. Upon further review, the crew changed their tune, agreeing with Goddard’s decision.

