Photo | Johnny Munoz shares physical damage from UFC Vegas 74 loss to Daniel Santos

By Susan Cox - June 6, 2023

Johnny Munoz has shared the physical damage he incurred from his UFC Vegas 74 loss to Daniel Santos.

Johnny Munoz Jr.

UFC Vegas 74 took place this past Saturday, June 3rd at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was Johnny Munoz (12-3 MMA) vs Daniel Santos (12-2 MMA) in a bantamweight bout.

Munoz came into the fight sporting a 2-2 record in his last 4 appearances in the Octagon. The 30-year-olds last fight was against Liudvik Sholinian (9-3 MMA) in November of last year where he came out the victor via unanimous decision.

Santos had won 3 of his last 4 fights coming into the fight with ‘Kid Kvenbo’. The 28-year-olds most recent KO win came against John Castaneda (20-6 MMA) in October of last year.

The result on Saturday night was a unanimous decision victory for Daniel Santos.

Santos landed a low kick right to Munoz’s groin, which saw the fighter grimace in pain. Referee Herb Dean gave a warning to Santos but didn’t take a point. Santos accidentally landed another low blow in the third round which resulted in a three-minute time-out. At that point referee Dean decided to punish Santos, taking a point. Alas, it didn’t matter as Santos had the edge.

Now, Johnny Munoz is sharing the physical damage he received during his battle with ‘Willycat’.

Following the fight, Munoz went to hospital and was urinating blood and had swollen testicles.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, with a picture of the urinal, the fighter stated:

“That was a nice shot to my nuts though #UFCVegas74”

In a second tweet, Munoz asked fans for interactions to his post in exchange for further explicit pictures of the damage he received to his lower half:

“2,000 retweets and I’ll upload the hospital images of my swollen nut sack”

Johnny Munoz has received lots of sympathy and well wishes from fans and fighters alike.

Were you watching UFC Vegas 74 last Saturday? Could you feel Munoz’s pain?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

