New Nate Diaz documentary “Hit ‘Em Up” explores Nate’s rise in the UFC and friendship with Shane Gillis

By Pineapple Dojo MMA - June 6, 2023

Nate Diaz made his UFC debut in 2007, following a successful run on The Ultimate Fighter.Despite holding noteworthy career wins over Melvin Guillard, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, Diaz never hesitated to express his distaste for the UFC’s contractual and promotional practices.

nate diaz hit'em up

In 2022, prior to the final fight of his long-standing contract, Diaz declared on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” that he had been seeking free agency since 2012 when he fought Benson Henderson for the lightweight title.

In the newly released Nate Diaz documentary “Hit ‘Em Up” by Pineapple Dojo MMA, viewers are given a unique representation of Diaz’s frustrations as well as his rise to superstardom after his win over McGregor at UFC 196. Accompanying Diaz in this story is comedian Shane Gillis, who became a fan of the Diaz brothers’ swagger as well as their subtly philosophical approach to the fight game as a whole. Both the fighter and comedian share a similar feeling of contempt for modern-day commercialism, which is expressed by their dislike of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s involvement with the sport of MMA.

Nate Diaz

RELATED: JAKE PAUL RELEASES PROMO VIDEO, POSTER FOR NATE DIAZ BOXING MATCH: “I GET TO SILENCE THE STREET BULLY”

Viewers will also be treated with cameos from Bobby “King” Green, Luke Rockhold, and Joe Rogan as their stories cleverly intertwine with Nate’s journey to fulfill his contractual obligations with Dana White. “Hit ‘Em Up” is packed with inside jokes for the hardcore UFC audience as well as psychedelic visual elements accompanied by a variety of music by prominent artists. The documentary’s soundtrack includes songs by Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Sublime, and of course California’s Tupac Shakur.

Pineapple Dojo MMA is a visual and auditory experience for combat sports and music fans alike. Stay up to date with the latest videos by following them on YouTube and Instagram.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Nate Diaz

