Jon Jones training with grappling legend Gordon Ryan ahead of UFC 295: “Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match”

By Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Jon Jones brought in an interesting training partner for his UFC 295 title fight against Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan

Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time when he takes on the former champ Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 from Madison Square Garden on Nov. 11. It’s a massive fight and a highly-anticipated scrap as it is arguably the MMA GOAT vs. the UFC’s heavyweight GOAT.

On paper, it also should be a fun fight as both Jones and Miocic like to strike but can also can grapple if needed. With the fight now just being a month out, Jones brought in grappling legend Gordon Ryan to train with him and he also made an interesting comment on the post.

“Meanwhile Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match,” Jones wrote.

If Jon Jones does try and grapple Stipe Miocic it will be interesting to see if he has any success. Jones was able to run through Ciryl Gane back in March with his wrestling to get the first-round submission. However, in Miocic’s entire MMA career he has never been submitted, as out of his four losses, one came by decision and three came by KO/TKO.

Jon Jones enters the matchup against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 as a sizeable betting favorite. However, ‘Bones’ recently admitted he is starting to get nervous and having nightmares about the fight.

“At this point, I still get really nervous, man,” Jones said on the “OverDogs” podcast. “I have nightmares about my opponents. About every hour, Stipe Miocic will cross my mind. Stipe is a very capable athlete, and I think that I owe it to Stipe to give him that chance to fight the best fighter ever.”

Should Jon Jones beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, UFC CEO Dana White has said he wouldn’t be shocked if ‘Bones’ would retire and it would likely cement himself as the greatest of all time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

Related

Bobby Green and Sean Strickland

Bobby Green says he used to be beat the "dog shit" out of Sean Strickland in past training sessions

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023
Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington reveals the "biggest challenge" Leon Edwards poses to him at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Colby Covington is only worried about Leon Edwards showing up at UFC 296.

Alistair Overeem
UFC

Alistair Overeem reportedly retires from MMA, set to enter the political world

Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem has reportedly retired for good.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Manager claims Henry Cejudo has agreed to fight Merab Dvalishvili in January

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Henry Cejudo could be returning to the Octagon in January, according to Ali Abdelaziz.

Merab-Dvalishvili-Aljamain-Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili walks back on his stance of “never fighting” his friend Aljamain Sterling

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is walking back on his stance of ‘never fighting’ his friend Aljamain Sterling.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington unloads on UFC veteran Matt Brown for his recent comments: “You married trailer trash, yeah”

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023
Colby Covington, Leon Edwards
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley is not a fan of the Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards fight booking: “I think Belal Muhammad should’ve definitely been up next”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has given his thoughts on the upcoming title bout between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler rejects notion that he’s wasting time waiting for Conor McGregor fight: “I have a lot of tread left on these tires”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has rejected the idea that he’s wasting time by waiting for a fight with Conor McGregor.

Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya
Manel Kape

Manel Kape explains why he rejected an attempted apology from Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “We are not brothers”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC flyweight Manel Kape has explained why he refused an apology from Israel Adesanya after their press conference altercation.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor insinuates he is back in the USADA testing pool: “Submitted my stuff to Novitzky”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has insinuated that he’s back in the USADA testing pool ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.