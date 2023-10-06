Jon Jones training with grappling legend Gordon Ryan ahead of UFC 295: “Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match”

Jon Jones brought in an interesting training partner for his UFC 295 title fight against Stipe Miocic.

Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time when he takes on the former champ Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 from Madison Square Garden on Nov. 11. It’s a massive fight and a highly-anticipated scrap as it is arguably the MMA GOAT vs. the UFC’s heavyweight GOAT.

On paper, it also should be a fun fight as both Jones and Miocic like to strike but can also can grapple if needed. With the fight now just being a month out, Jones brought in grappling legend Gordon Ryan to train with him and he also made an interesting comment on the post.

Jon Jones training with Gordon Ryan.😳 Jones: “Meanwhile Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match.” 🗣️ Stipe Miocic has never been submitted in his entire pro career. Things just got interesting 👀👀👀#UFC295 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/hIv2oyw7Nt — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) October 5, 2023

“Meanwhile Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match,” Jones wrote.

If Jon Jones does try and grapple Stipe Miocic it will be interesting to see if he has any success. Jones was able to run through Ciryl Gane back in March with his wrestling to get the first-round submission. However, in Miocic’s entire MMA career he has never been submitted, as out of his four losses, one came by decision and three came by KO/TKO.

Jon Jones enters the matchup against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 as a sizeable betting favorite. However, ‘Bones’ recently admitted he is starting to get nervous and having nightmares about the fight.

“At this point, I still get really nervous, man,” Jones said on the “OverDogs” podcast. “I have nightmares about my opponents. About every hour, Stipe Miocic will cross my mind. Stipe is a very capable athlete, and I think that I owe it to Stipe to give him that chance to fight the best fighter ever.”

Should Jon Jones beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, UFC CEO Dana White has said he wouldn’t be shocked if ‘Bones’ would retire and it would likely cement himself as the greatest of all time.