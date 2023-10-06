Alex Morono tells fans to “expect violence” in his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Joaquin Buckley: “We are both going to throw down”

By Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Alex Morono is pumped to fight Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80.

Alex Morono

After Morono beat Tim Means back in May, he figured it would take a bit for him to get another scrap, especially after he studied the welterweight division.

“What’s funny is I had tracked a lot of fighters’ previous and current fights and five months is the welterweight cycle. That was 100 percent expected, if I could have fought sooner I would have. But, I know they have to get everyone booked,” Morono said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Morono was ready to return, he wasn’t sure who would be next, but regardless of the opponent, he was going to accept.

Alex Morono just likes to fight and doesn’t care if it’s a UFC newcomer or a well-known fighter. But, when he got the offer to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80 he was excited for the matchup.

“I didn’t know what to expect after Tim. But, once Buckley went to welterweight I had a feeling we would get matched eventually. There was no surprise,” Morono said. “Buckley is also one of the first guys that I am fighting who is a modern fighter and not a vet or OGs that I have been fighting. I’m always down to fight the modern guys. He’s a good martial artist, he’s powerful and it will be a fun fight for sure.”

Part of the reason why Alex Morono is so excited about his UFC Vegas 80 fight as he has seen all the fans saying this could be Fight of the Night and a banger. Those kinds of matchups excite Morono and the Fortis MMA product is expecting the scrap to be a violent one that ends with him KO’ing Buckley.

“Like any fight I expect it to go everywhere. He shot for some takedowns when he fought Razak, and even against Fialho he shot a few times… I’m just going to be disciplined and try and win the fight no matter where it goes… I think it will be a fun fight, everyone is saying it will be a banger, which I love. Fans should expect violence, you know we are both going to throw down. I’m always going to go for the knockout, so a prediction is KO,” Morono said.

If Alex Morono does get the KO win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80, he isn’t sure what it does for him in the division. However, he doesn’t care about that, as Morono’s entire focus is on just getting his won bonus and stacking together victories.

“Getting that win bonus is what is most important to me. If I get ranked or get some high-level opposition afterward then that would be great. I think Buckley is right up there with the top 15, a win over Buckley is as valuable as a win over someone in the top 15,” Morono concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Morono Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan

Jon Jones training with grappling legend Gordon Ryan ahead of UFC 295: "Stipe over there preparing for a boxing match"

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023
Bobby Green and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Bobby Green says he used to be beat the "dog shit" out of Sean Strickland in past training sessions

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Bobby Green claims he used to beat up current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in sparring sessions.

Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington reveals the "biggest challenge" Leon Edwards poses to him at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Colby Covington is only worried about Leon Edwards showing up at UFC 296.

Alistair Overeem
UFC

Alistair Overeem reportedly retires from MMA, set to enter the political world

Josh Evanoff - October 5, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem has reportedly retired for good.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Manager claims Henry Cejudo has agreed to fight Merab Dvalishvili in January

Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Henry Cejudo could be returning to the Octagon in January, according to Ali Abdelaziz.

Merab-Dvalishvili-Aljamain-Sterling

Merab Dvalishvili walks back on his stance of “never fighting” his friend Aljamain Sterling

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023
Colby Covington
Matt Brown

Colby Covington unloads on UFC veteran Matt Brown for his recent comments: “You married trailer trash, yeah”

Susan Cox - October 5, 2023

Colby Covington is unloading on UFC veteran Matt Brown for his recent comments.

Colby Covington, Leon Edwards
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley is not a fan of the Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards fight booking: “I think Belal Muhammad should’ve definitely been up next”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has given his thoughts on the upcoming title bout between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler rejects notion that he’s wasting time waiting for Conor McGregor fight: “I have a lot of tread left on these tires”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has rejected the idea that he’s wasting time by waiting for a fight with Conor McGregor.

Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya
Manel Kape

Manel Kape explains why he rejected an attempted apology from Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “We are not brothers”

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC flyweight Manel Kape has explained why he refused an apology from Israel Adesanya after their press conference altercation.