Alex Morono tells fans to “expect violence” in his UFC Vegas 80 fight against Joaquin Buckley: “We are both going to throw down”

Alex Morono is pumped to fight Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80.

After Morono beat Tim Means back in May, he figured it would take a bit for him to get another scrap, especially after he studied the welterweight division.

“What’s funny is I had tracked a lot of fighters’ previous and current fights and five months is the welterweight cycle. That was 100 percent expected, if I could have fought sooner I would have. But, I know they have to get everyone booked,” Morono said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Morono was ready to return, he wasn’t sure who would be next, but regardless of the opponent, he was going to accept.

Alex Morono just likes to fight and doesn’t care if it’s a UFC newcomer or a well-known fighter. But, when he got the offer to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80 he was excited for the matchup.

“I didn’t know what to expect after Tim. But, once Buckley went to welterweight I had a feeling we would get matched eventually. There was no surprise,” Morono said. “Buckley is also one of the first guys that I am fighting who is a modern fighter and not a vet or OGs that I have been fighting. I’m always down to fight the modern guys. He’s a good martial artist, he’s powerful and it will be a fun fight for sure.”

Part of the reason why Alex Morono is so excited about his UFC Vegas 80 fight as he has seen all the fans saying this could be Fight of the Night and a banger. Those kinds of matchups excite Morono and the Fortis MMA product is expecting the scrap to be a violent one that ends with him KO’ing Buckley.

“Like any fight I expect it to go everywhere. He shot for some takedowns when he fought Razak, and even against Fialho he shot a few times… I’m just going to be disciplined and try and win the fight no matter where it goes… I think it will be a fun fight, everyone is saying it will be a banger, which I love. Fans should expect violence, you know we are both going to throw down. I’m always going to go for the knockout, so a prediction is KO,” Morono said.

If Alex Morono does get the KO win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Vegas 80, he isn’t sure what it does for him in the division. However, he doesn’t care about that, as Morono’s entire focus is on just getting his won bonus and stacking together victories.

“Getting that win bonus is what is most important to me. If I get ranked or get some high-level opposition afterward then that would be great. I think Buckley is right up there with the top 15, a win over Buckley is as valuable as a win over someone in the top 15,” Morono concluded.