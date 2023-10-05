Bobby Green says he used to be beat the “dog shit” out of Sean Strickland in past training sessions

Bobby Green claims he used to beat up current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in sparring sessions.

Strickland is the UFC’s newly crowned middleweight champion, but before he even made it to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he and Green used to battle it out in sparring. According to Green, the two used to train with one another when they were around 21 or 22, and he used to beat up Strickland with ease.

“Shout out to Strickland. A little backstory, my dad, I got a little white dad, he’s a black belt. He got his black belt from Sean’s coach. So, out of respect, because Sean was trying to have his MMA career go, we must have been 21, 22, he would call me to go over and spar with Sean. Sean was fighting at 185, I’m a 155’er. But, I would beat the dog shit out of him. Ask him to this day, he’ll say Bobby Green is a problem,” Green said on the Jaxxon podcast.

Currently, Sean Strickland hasn’t commented on if these sparring sessions did happen, and whether or not he will remains to be seen. But, even if it is true, there isn’t much to take away from it given that they were both just starting their MMA careers. Also, the two are friends so they will never fight again, but Green says when they did fight each other, he would get the better of Strickland.

Bobby Green is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 80 against Grant Dawson. Green is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson back in July after the No Contest he had against Jared Gordon. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Drew Dober by KO and was submitted by Islam Makhchev in his first UFC main event. Green is currently 11-9-1 and one No Contest in the UFC.