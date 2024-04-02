Max Holloway sounds off on his critics ahead of UFC 300: “I’m sick and tired of everybody telling me what I gotta think”

By Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Max Holloway has sounded off on his critics ahead of his UFC 300 matchup with Justin Gaethje.

Joe Rogan, Max Holloway

The historic UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The main card will see Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) going up against Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) in a lightweight bout with the BMF championship on the line.

Gaethje won the BMF title by knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July.

Well apparently, Holloway is being deemed the underdog, citing what happened back in 2019 with his interim title unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA).

Max Holloway, speaking on his YouTube channel said:

“Everybody keeps on bringing up the fight with Poirier, the 155 fight. It is what it is, I said what I said. No excuses. I just had six weeks for that camp. This came, we had 10 or more weeks. I can’t even — I don’t even remember how long we had, that’s how long we had. So, at the end of the day, I feel strong. I feel great. I can’t wait to go out there and prove (it).”

Continuing, the 32-year-old said (h/t MMAFighting):

“You guys want to see the difference? Tune in April 13. You’re gonna see the difference.”

Speaking about weights within the divisions, Max Holloway said:

“I see the minds blown, being, ‘Oh, yeah, Max’s talking like this, weighing to heavyweight, Francis Ngannou, ask him to fight him. Bring it on, brother. Think I care? That’s why me and you guys are different. This is why a lot of fighters is cut from a different cloth. Even some fighters is worried about certain weights. Why?”

“If you’re on the pound-for-pound list, you should be willing to fight anybody. That’s what the pound-for-pound list is for, right? Ain’t that what the pound-for-pound list is for? I thought the pound-for-pound list was of not just their weight class. If you’re in a weight class, you’re No. 1 in your weight class. You’re a champion in your weight class, I mean. If you’re on the pound-for-pound list, that means pound-for-pound where you stand amongst these other pound-for-pound guys.”

Concluding, ‘Blessed’ said:

“I’m sick and tired of everybody telling me what I gotta think, how I do, putting a limit on me. Just because you put a limit on yourself, don’t put a limit on others. You guys’ limit is sky, I’m reaching for the star, other universes. We’re not the same.”

Are you looking forward to UFC 300? Do you think Max Holloway can defeat Justin Gaethje to become the new BMF champion?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

