Jon Jones takes the high road while responding to criticism from Islam Makhachev: “Now thats gangsta”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded to Islam Makhachev.

The lightweight titleholder is set to return to the cage this Saturday night at UFC 294. Back for the first time since February, Islam Makhachev will again face Alexander Volkanovski. At media day earlier this week, the lightweight champion took a bit of a shot at Jon Jones.

That shot was a reference to ‘Bones’ saga at UFC 151 well over a decade ago. Infamously, Jon Jones declined to face short-notice replacement Chael Sonnen at the event after Dan Henderson withdrew. In comparison, Islam Makhachev accepted a fight with ‘The Great’ on a similar notice and will fight this Saturday night.

Those comments came while Islam Makhachev was discussing his goal to be pound-for-pound number one. With that in mind, the man holding that spot, the aforementioned Jon Jones, reacted to his comments earlier today. On social media, the heavyweight champion issued a very classy statement in response.

“I wish you all the best Habibi @MAKHACHEVMMA,” Jon Jones wrote on social media, responding to Islam Makhachev’s comments at UFC 294 fight week. “… As far as the fight, may the best man win. I was just talking about in life. Islam made some negative comments recently. No need for me to respond with negativity. I have bigger fish to fry right now.”

He continued, “…“Heavy is the head that wears the crown.” Criticism comes with the territory… I want to encourage the young fighters to beat some of my records instead of using their lips. Now thats gangsta.”

What do you make of these comments from Jon Jones? Are you excited for Islam Makhachev’s return at UFC 294? Do you think he should be pound-for-pound number one with a win?