Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez announced, will headline stacked BKFC 56 card in December

By Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023

Hard-hitting fan favorites Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez will headline BKFC 56 in December.

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez poster

For his part, ‘Platinum’ is fresh off his role in Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. Mike Perry was the backup fighter for the boxing match, and it appeared that his services would be needed several times. However, the fight went ahead last Saturday night, with ‘The Maverick’ winning by disqualification.

With that in mind, it should be no surprise that the former UFC veteran has been booked against Eddie Alvarez. BKFC executive David Feldman announced the fight earlier today during an interview with Ariel Helwani. There, the promoter stated that Mike Perry would headline their event on December 16th in Salt Lake City.

Luke Rockhold Mike Perry

(via Phil Lambert/BKFC)

For his part, ‘The Underground King’ made his BKFC debut in April against Chad Mendes. There, Eddie Alvarez put on a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender, ultimately winning by split decision. Now, the former UFC champion will return to the bare-knuckle boxing ring later this year to face Mike Perry.

Funnily enough, ‘Platinum’ fought just one bout ahead of Eddie Alvarez in April. There, Mike Perry faced Luke Rockhold in the main event of BKFC 41, scoring a second-round knockout win. While he showed interest in moving to the boxing ring after that victory, he will instead return to bare-knuckle.

In addition to Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez, David Feldman announced a pair of other bouts. One will be a heavyweight clash between Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee. Furthermore, fans will get to see another battle of former UFC veterans, as Jeremy Stephens will face Jimmie Rivera. As of now, the card itself is expected to air on the BKFC app, with additional details still to be announced.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do you got? Mike Perry or Eddie Alvarez?

BKFC Eddie Alvarez Mike Perry

