Daniel Cormier praises Anthony Smith for his victory over Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore: “This guy isn’t as set on his TV career as I thought”

By Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Daniel Cormier is praising Anthony Smith for his victory over Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore.

Daniel Cormier, UFC 241, Dana White

It was just this past Saturday, August 26th that saw Anthony Smith (37-18 MMA) vs Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA) in the light heavyweight co-main event at UFC Singapore. The result was a split decision victory for ‘Lionheart’.

The two fighters had met before, back in September of 2021 where it was Smith, 35, who was victorious over Spann by submission at 3:47 of round 1. With his latest win, and second triumph over ‘Superman’, Smith is back in the victory column.

Anthony Smith, Ryan Spann, UFC Singapore, Results, UFC

Photo via Mike Bohn on X

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former champion, Daniel Cormier, discussed the fight and how he believes he underestimated Smith:

“Ryan Spann and Anthony Smith fought. Ryan Spann hit Anthony Smith a couple times really hard. Anthony Smith was able to fight through that and get the victory. Why is that important? ‘Cause guys, I thought Anthony Smith was done, as did so many others.”

Continuing, Cormier said (h/t MMANews):

“We thought that this was a guy who was going out there and fighting and making money, but had kinda lost the idea that he could be one of the best in the world. He never said that, but we as the talking heads in the world thought Anthony Smith was done. He proved (at UFC Singapore) that that fighting spirit is still there… Hats off to ‘Lionheart.’ This guy isn’t as set on his TV career as I thought.”

Prior to the battle last weekend, Daniel Cormier believed Anthony Smith was on his way out of the cage and turning his focus to broadcasting.

Smith, for now, will celebrate his first victory since his 2021 fight with Spann, and continue to serve as a threat in the light heavyweight division.

Were you watching last Saturday? Were you surprised to see Smith come out with the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

