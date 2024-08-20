Jan Blachowicz doesn’t understand why he didn’t get title shot against Alex Pereira: “No one asked me”

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t understand why the UFC didn’t ask him to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Pereira is set to defend his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 307 on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City against Khalil Rountree. The fight booking caught many by surprise as Rountree is coming off a suspension for a failed drug test. Those who were caught by surprise include Jan Blachowicz who believes he should have gotten the title shot.

“No f*****g idea. I don’t know. You tell me because I’m confused. What the f**k, you know? Why they book Ankalaev with Rakic? Why? Why they don’t ask me about this? Maybe I would be ready a little bit earlier,” Blachowicz said to Middle Easy. “No one asked me. I just don’t understand. For me, it’s weird, and that doesn’t make any sense for me. I feel like special protection for Pereira. I don’t understand. Why?”

Jan Blachowicz, of course, fought Alex Pereira in the Brazilian’s light heavyweight debut and it was ‘Poatan’ who edged out a split decision win. It was a fight many were torn on who would win, and Blachowicz still believes he should have emerged victorious. With Blachowicz thinking he won, he believes the UFC is protecting Pereira as they want him to remain the champ.

“I believe that I won this fight against him, and maybe they don’t want to make this fight again because they know that this time, he’s going to lose for 100 percent,” Blachowicz added. “Maybe also that’s why they don’t want to give Ankalaev to him because Ankalaev is also very strong. Maybe this is the reason, that Khalil is a striker and maybe they want to make another nice win for him. Easy, maybe not easy, but another knockout win, something like this.”

Jan Blachowicz, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since the split decision loss to Pereira at UFC 291. Since then, he’s had double shoulder surgery which has kept him out of action.