Glover Teixeira believes Alex Pereira can “beat anyone at heavyweight” if he moves up: “The guy is a beast”

By Cole Shelton - August 29, 2024

Glover Teixeira believes his protege Alex Pereira can have a ton of success at heavyweight if he does move up.

Alex Pereira

Periera is the former middleweight and current light heavyweight champion. The Brazilian has hinted at a potential move up to heavyweight in the future, and if he does, Teixeira thinks Pereira can beat anyone at heavyweight.

“I think I feel comfortable now with 205 [pounds], happy with the weight cuts,” Teixeira said to RG.org. “But also I’ll be happy if he moves up. I think he has the potential to beat anyone at heavyweight. The guy is a beast, man. His strength is like a heavyweight, he hits like a heavyweight. So it’ll be no problem…

“I think I feel comfortable now with 205 [pounds], happy with the weight cuts,” Teixeira added about a potential move for Alex Pereira to heavyweight. “But also I’ll be happy if he moves up. I think he has the potential to beat anyone at heavyweight. The guy is a beast, man. His strength is like a heavyweight, he hits like a heavyweight. So it’ll be no problem.”

Glover Teixeira knew Alex Pereira would become a UFC champ

It isn’t the first bold prediction that Glover Teixeira has made about Alex Pereira. When he first signed to the UFC, Teixeira told people Periera would become a champ in a year, which is what he did.

“I said to people that he was going to be a champion within one year in the UFC,” Teixeira said. “Because of his athletic ability, his strength, and how coachable he is; he’s a guy that will listen, and he doesn’t have an ego. I was very right about that.”

In the UFC, Alex Pereira is 8-1 and is the current light heavyweight champion. He will defend his title in the main event of UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree on October 5. He’s coming off a knockout win over Jiri Prochazka to defend his 205lbs title for the first time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Glover Teixeira UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski explains why he didn't take UFC lightweight matchup: "I need the right fights"

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024
Ben Askren
Daniel Cormier

Ben Askren sticks up for Daniel Cormier amid war of words with UFC 307 fighter Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024

Former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren, is sticking up for Daniel Cormier amid recent comments made by UFC 307 fighter Joaquin Buckley.

Alex Pereira
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison doubles down on Alex Pereira's judo skills: "It’s crazy how fast he picks stuff up"

Fernando Quiles - August 29, 2024

Kayla Harrison is impressed by how quickly UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, has picked up on judo.

Stephen Thompson, Ian Machado Garry
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson would “love” to fight Ian Machado Garry, but doubts the Irishman gives him a chance: “I don't think he would”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024

Stephen Thompson has revealed that he’d love to fight Ian Machado Garry – but he isn’t convinced he’ll get the opportunity to do so.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Coach explains why Israel Adesanya’s defeat to Sean Strickland is a tougher pill to swallow than loss to Dricus du Plessis: “The Strickland loss, he’ll never get over”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024

Eugene Bareman has explained why Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland stings more than his defeat at the hands of Dricus du Plessis.

Ilia Topuria

Video | Joe Rogan gushes over “incredible” footage of Ilia Topuria doing pad work: “The speed man!”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals injury riddled 2014 year almost resulted in his retirement: “Maybe this is a signal from God you have to stop”

Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that a string of injuries in 2014 almost resulted in him retiring prematurely.

Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands
Dana White

Dana White hints Conor McGregor's UFC comeback announcement is imminent: "News coming soon!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White raised some eyebrows during a recent Instagram Live session when one viewer asked about Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier says Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could feature the biggest "Backfire in the history of the sport"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could be a history-making moment for boxing, depending on how the fight transpires.

Ben Askren, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Ben Askren reignites Kamaru Usman feud, says former champion is "over the hill" in career

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren may be retired, but he still has plenty of energy to poke some of his former adversaries, including Kamaru Usman.