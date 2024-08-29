Glover Teixeira believes Alex Pereira can “beat anyone at heavyweight” if he moves up: “The guy is a beast”

Glover Teixeira believes his protege Alex Pereira can have a ton of success at heavyweight if he does move up.

Periera is the former middleweight and current light heavyweight champion. The Brazilian has hinted at a potential move up to heavyweight in the future, and if he does, Teixeira thinks Pereira can beat anyone at heavyweight.

“I think I feel comfortable now with 205 [pounds], happy with the weight cuts,” Teixeira said to RG.org. “But also I’ll be happy if he moves up. I think he has the potential to beat anyone at heavyweight. The guy is a beast, man. His strength is like a heavyweight, he hits like a heavyweight. So it’ll be no problem…

“I think I feel comfortable now with 205 [pounds], happy with the weight cuts,” Teixeira added about a potential move for Alex Pereira to heavyweight. “But also I’ll be happy if he moves up. I think he has the potential to beat anyone at heavyweight. The guy is a beast, man. His strength is like a heavyweight, he hits like a heavyweight. So it’ll be no problem.”