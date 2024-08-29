Glover Teixeira believes Alex Pereira can “beat anyone at heavyweight” if he moves up: “The guy is a beast”
Glover Teixeira believes his protege Alex Pereira can have a ton of success at heavyweight if he does move up.
Periera is the former middleweight and current light heavyweight champion. The Brazilian has hinted at a potential move up to heavyweight in the future, and if he does, Teixeira thinks Pereira can beat anyone at heavyweight.
“I think I feel comfortable now with 205 [pounds], happy with the weight cuts,” Teixeira said to RG.org. “But also I’ll be happy if he moves up. I think he has the potential to beat anyone at heavyweight. The guy is a beast, man. His strength is like a heavyweight, he hits like a heavyweight. So it’ll be no problem…
Glover Teixeira knew Alex Pereira would become a UFC champ
It isn’t the first bold prediction that Glover Teixeira has made about Alex Pereira. When he first signed to the UFC, Teixeira told people Periera would become a champ in a year, which is what he did.
“I said to people that he was going to be a champion within one year in the UFC,” Teixeira said. “Because of his athletic ability, his strength, and how coachable he is; he’s a guy that will listen, and he doesn’t have an ego. I was very right about that.”
In the UFC, Alex Pereira is 8-1 and is the current light heavyweight champion. He will defend his title in the main event of UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree on October 5. He’s coming off a knockout win over Jiri Prochazka to defend his 205lbs title for the first time.
