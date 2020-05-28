Jon Jones reacts to Colby Covington being “banished” from American Top Team

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones shared his reaction to the news that his former friend and roommate Colby Covington was no longer with ATT.

Covington was removed from the American Top Team website earlier this week, leading many to speculate the he had parted ways with the gym.

The former interim welterweight champion would later confirm that he had split from Dan Lambert and American Top Team.

“Nope,” Covington said when asked if he’s still with ATT. “I’m not a member of the American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek. I’m a member of Colby Covington Incorporated. I’m a member of Colby Covington business, Colby Covington team. Everything. This is my team now. You can direct your complaints at me.”

Jon Jones, who is a former college roommate and friend of Colby Covington’s, keyword being “former”, released his reaction to “Chaos” being “banished” from ATT late this evening on Twitter.

“Poor Cov, banished from the people who got to know you best.” – Jones wrote.

Jon Jones and Colby Covington have become noted rivals in recent years, this despite their friendly past. Both men have shared their sides as to what led to their eventual fallout, but clearly their grudge carries on.

Covington was last seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas, where he suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in his bid for the promotions undisputed welterweight title. Since the loss Colby has been clamoring for a rematch, and according to Dana White he is one of three men in the running to fight ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ next.

As for Jon Jones, the promotions longtime light heavyweight kingpin is coming off a decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this retaining his title.

‘Bones’ recently flirted with the idea of moving up in weight for a superfight with Francis Ngannou, however negotiations for the contest ultimately fell apart after the UFC was not willing to open up their pocket book to make the fight.

Colby Covington has yet to respond to Jon Jones, but given their storied history, one can be sure a response is coming soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 28, 2020