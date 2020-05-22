A “less emotional” Jon Jones issues new statement following failed negotiations for Francis Ngannou fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a new statement after talks of a super-fight between he and Francis Ngannou broke down earlier tonight.

This afternoon ‘Bones’ released some exciting news on social media stating that he was entering negotiations with the UFC for a heavyweight showdown with ‘The Predator’.

Unfortunately for fight fans who were eager to see Jon Jones test himself against the heavyweight divisions scariest knockout artist in Francis Ngannou, the negotiations between ‘Bones’ and the UFC did not last long and the fight was ultimately ruled out.

Shortly after the disappointing news Jones would take to Twitter where he suggested that fight fans may not see him again for a “year or two“.

Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

Now after some time to digest the news that he won’t be fighting Francis Ngannou next, Jon Jones took to Twitter with the following statement for his fans.

I’ve had some time to think about it and Im a lot less emotional. Just sad that the ufc doesn’t see my value against the scariest HW in the world. Jan I guess you’re next in line #badbusiness #shocked — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 22, 2020

As noted in his most recent Tweet, Jones is still saddened by today’s failed negotiations and feels that the decision was “bad business” by the UFC.

However, the promotions reigning light heavyweight champion appears to be open to fighting again in the near future, as showcased with his words for Jan Blachowicz.

Jon Jones and the Polish star verbally agreed to fight following Blachowicz’s stunning knockout of Corey Anderson this past February in New Mexico.

As for Francis Ngannou, the top heavyweight contender now appears to be left in limbo, as Jones served as his only reasonable option outside of a heavyweight title fight.

