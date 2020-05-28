Amanda Nunes mocks Valerie Loureda over provocative social media videos

UFC women’s “champ champ” Amanda Nunes had some fun with Valerie Loureda tonight, this after the Bellator fighter posted a provocative video on social media.

Loureda (2-0 MMA) made her Bellator debut in 2019 when she defeated Colby Fletcher by way of first round TKO. Later that same year the 21-year-old would score a unanimous decision victory over Larkyn Dasch.

While the current Covid-19 pandemic has put a hold to Bellator events for now, Valerie Loureda has still been entertaining her fans on social media.

I fight for my 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/VpGENfoEas — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) May 27, 2020

However, after posting the above provocative video on Twitter, Loureda caught the attention of reigning women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes.

‘The Lioness’ responded by releasing a video of her own in which she mocked the Bellator standout.

Amanda Nunes (19-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Germaine de Randamie to successfully defend her bantamweight title for fifth time.

‘The Lioness’ is now set to face Canadian standout Felicia Spencer at next month’s UFC 250 event, where she will look to earn her first career featherweight title defense. Nunes had captured the promotions 145lbs title in stunning fashion at UFC 232, earning a first round knockout victory over Cris Cyborg.

Nunes is currently riding a ten-fight win streak, with her last loss coming way back in September of 2014 to Cat Zingano.

Valerie Loureda actually retweeted the video made by Amanda Nunes, so there appears to be no bad blood between the two.

When the young Bellator standout will return to the cage remains to be seen at this time.

Based on the above videos, who would you say did it better? Amanda Nunes or Valerie Loureda? Share your thoughts in the comments section below PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 28, 2020

Stay glued to this website for all of your mixed martial arts news!