Kamaru Usman offers unique ruleset in hopes of luring Conor McGregor into a fight

The welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has sent a message to MMA superstar Conor McGregor in hopes of luring him into a fight.

Usman has the longest active win streak in the welterweight division and has his sights set on a matchup against the Irishman. He is willing to give McGregor the unique opportunity which will make it worth his while.

“We’re about making history here. He says he’s the pound for pound greatest of all time across three divisions,” he said to ESPN. “This is your chance to prove it, go out there and win the third belt, in the third division. So, why wouldn’t we make that fight?”

If Conor McGregor could beat Kamaru Usman for the welterweight crown, he would become the first fighter in UFC history to claim championship belts from three divisions. McGregor has remained surprisingly quiet on the matter which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Usman.

“I’m gonna give him the opportunity, if Conor wants, let’s do it. But Conor’s quiet now. Who says no to a title shot? I’ve never seen this in history, who says no when the champ says come and get your title shot?

“Unless you know you have no chance in hell of winning. This might change the landscape of your fighting career ever. That’s the only chance I can see people saying “I’m going to pass on that title shot right there”.

However, according to UFC president Dana White, there are only three potential opponents lined up for Usman. They are Masvidal, a rematch with Colby Covington, and Leon Edwards. According to White, the UFC matchmakers do not have McGregor on their shortlist.

“The next title fight for Usman is going to be one of these guys, ” White said. It’s going to be Colby, Masvidal, Edwards, it’s going to be one of those guys. It’s not going to be Conor McGregor.”

Kamaru Usman has previously stated that Leon Edwards deserves the title shot. The British “Rocky” has the second-longest active win streak in the division (right behind Usman). Edwards also hasn’t lost a fight since their first collision in 2015 where he lost to Usman by unanimous decision. However, he is currently stuck in the UK due to travel restrictions regarding COVID-19.

“Conor, this will be history. I know a lot of people are trying to throw in it and say ‘Oh Conor doesn’t deserve it.’ Ok, but the next guy that’s deserving of the fight is Leon Edwards [and] he can’t get in the country, so what?”

