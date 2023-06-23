Henry Cejudo takes aim at Marlon Vera’s new head tattoo: “You look like a walking yeast infection”

Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at Marlon Vera over his new head tattoo as the two prepare to clash later this summer.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera will clash at UFC 292. It serves as a huge opportunity for both men to make a splash in the bantamweight division following recent defeats. Cejudo is currently listed as a big favorite, but we imagine those odds will get tighter as we get closer to fight night.

RELATED: HENRY CEJUDO OPENS AS A SIZEABLE BETTING FAVORITE OVER MARLON VERA AT UFC 292

‘Triple C’ has never been afraid to get involved in some good old fashioned trash talk. He’s willing to go after every single one of his opponents, and he doesn’t really care who he offends.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the dirt he decided to throw in the direction of ‘Chito’ following the reveal of his new tattoo.

Yo Mr. 50/45, Maybe that cream will clear up that giant pussy on the back of your head. You look like a walking yeast infection. You might want to talk to Merab about getting some bootleg Hair Plugs. https://t.co/7X2utQ7qV1 pic.twitter.com/UHy6NpgKUq — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 23, 2023

“Yo Mr. 50/45, Maybe that cream will clear up that giant pussy on the back of your head. You look like a walking yeast infection. You might want to talk to Merab about getting some bootleg Hair Plugs.”