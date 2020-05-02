Jon Jones issues scathing response to “chopping goat meat” comment from Israel Adesanya

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya does not appear to be ending anytime soon as the UFC champions continue to trade verbal jabs at one another.

Jones and Adesanya having been going back and forth at each other for months now, but their war of words seemed to hit new heights following ‘Bones’ recent arrest in New Mexico.

While ‘Stylebender’ was very critical of Jones’ most recent charges, he doesn’t want to see Jon stripped of his light heavyweight title. Instead, Adesanya wants Jones to hold on to that strap, this so he can take it from him inside of the Octagon in 2021.

“I hope he stays champion. That way I’d be the guy to take out the quote unquote Goat.” Israel Adesanya explained to Damon Martin of MMAFighting. “The one everyone keeps talking about. Like I said, I’ve been chopping Goat meat for a long time. This will be nothing different.”

Jon Jones clearly caught word of the UFC middleweight champions recent remarks, as he proceeded to issue the following response on Twitter.

You’re walking into a lion’s den in search of a goat and you wonder why no one‘s ever come out successful. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 2, 2020

“You’re walking into a Lion’s den in search of a Goat and you wonder why no one’s ever come out successful.”

Jon Jones was most recently seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight title.

‘Stylebender’ was very critical of ‘Bones’ performance at UFC 247, but then delivered a dud of his own in his UFC 248 title fight with Yoel Romero.

Although Adesanya would walk away with a unanimous decision victory over Romero, many fans felt that it was one of the worst UFC title fights of all time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 2, 2020