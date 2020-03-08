Pros react to Israel Adesanya defeating Yoel Romero at UFC 248

Tonight’s UFC 248 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Yoel Romero taking on reigning division kingpin Israel Adesanya.

Romero (13-4 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 248 event headliner on a two-fight losing streak, this after suffering close decision losses to Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa respectively. Despite his recent setbacks, ‘The Soldier of God’ was still considered to be the scariest ‘out’ in the middleweight division and that is exactly why Adesanya wanted to fight him.

Israel Adesanya had captured the promotions undisputed middleweight championship at October’s UFC 243 event, defeating former title holder Robert Whittaker by way of TKO.

‘Stylebender’ entered tonight’s headliner sporting a perfect record of 18-0, which included seven wins under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s UFC 248 main event proved to be a very strange fight. Romero “out-struck” Adesanya 4-3 in the opening round and things never really picked up to much after that. While there were moments of exciting flurries, the overall view of the fight was that it did not live up to the hype. After five rounds of what you would have to call closely contested action, it was Israel Adesanya who was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 248 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to Adesanya defeating Romero below:

@YoelRomeroMMA is going to do this of for us old folk. ✊🏼#UFC248 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 8, 2020

Legit thought there would start with a dance off 😂 #ufc248 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 8, 2020

It looked like Romeros controller was broken on the @ufc game — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) March 8, 2020

Imagine we have a repeat of Ngannou and Lewis 😮 #ufc248 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 8, 2020

People are booing but I’m on the edge of my seat here. Fascinating — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

Odd start so far but still 2-0 Yoel — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 8, 2020

2-1 Yoel — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 8, 2020

Wow. First time I heard the ref say that — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 8, 2020

Who the fuck is winning this fight you think? — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

Close round but I got it tied up going into the 5th. 2-2 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 8, 2020

Post fight reactions to Israel Adesanya defeating Yoel Romero:

Think it's safe to say I had the most exciting @ufc middleweight fight tonight. #UFC248 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) March 8, 2020

Just terrible. At least he had Weili vs JJ — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 8, 2020

Really? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 8, 2020

I love Izzy, but in my honest opinion, Romero won that due to extreme inactivity on both parties but Romero doing slightly more. #UFC248 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 8, 2020

