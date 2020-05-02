Mike Tyson’s incredible punching video draws praise from Joe Rogan and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Boxing legend Mike Tyson received some high praise from Joe Rogan and Khabib Nurmagomedov after showcasing his hand speed and power in a recent video.

Earlier this week, the now 54-year-old ‘Iron Mike’ took to social media where he released the following video that left many viewers in complete shock.

https://twitter.com/MikeTyson/status/1256300450539700224/video/1

As you can see, Mike Tyson still possesses some incredible speed and punching power even decades after he ruled the squared circle.

Tyson’s video served as an inspiration to many, including some fellow combat sports athletes and celebrities.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan would share the video on his official Instagram page while captioning the post: “OH SHIT!!! Don’t get me excited about this!!!”

Hollywood mega star and WWE Icon ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson replied to Tyson’s post with the following: “My brother you got me ready to run thru a MF wall now. To the gym I go.”

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also replied to the post with the following message for ‘Iron Mike’: “Can’t believe, this is another level.”

Mike Tyson recently announced his intentions to compete in some future exhibition charity boxing matches.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson explained. “Some charity exhibition, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected (vulgarity), you know, like me.”

While this is obviously far from a professional comeback, it will be interesting to see how the now 54-year-old looks inside of the ring.

Mike Tyson put together a professional record of 50-6 with 2 no-contests during his historic boxing career. His most recent victory came back in February of 2003 when he defeated Clifford Etienne by way of knockout.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 2, 2020