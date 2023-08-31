Darren Till pleads guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified

By Harry Kettle - August 31, 2023

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has opted to plead guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Darren Till, UFC 244, ufc rankings

Earlier this year, Darren Till left the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he hasn’t competed since, many are still keeping one eye on the Liverpudlian to see what could be next for him. Some believe it’ll be a UFC title, whereas others aren’t sure if he’ll ever fight again. Either way, he has a large fanbase, and that’ll continue to be the case for a long time to come.

RELATED: DARREN TILL WEIGHS IN ON THE SO CALLED “DANA WHITE PRIVILEGE” BEING GIVEN TO UFC CHAMPION SEAN O’MALLEY

Recently, he’s landed himself in hot water with the law. In the aforementioned report, it’s been confirmed that Till pleaded guilty to two driving charges on Wednesday.

The report indicates that Till appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court yesterday for a planned trial. He decided to plead guilty to driving without insurance and while disqualified back in May of this year.

He had also been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of duty. However, this was dropped by the prosecution. At a hearing back in June, he had originally pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

However, he changed his mind on Wednesday, with Till’s solicitor Paul Williams applying for the hearing to be adjourned due to a “special reasons” request.

This was in relation to the charges as the court was informed Till supposedly didn’t believe he was disqualified at the time. The hope is that through this request, Till will be able to avoid any points being added to his license, in addition to avoiding further disqualification.

What are your thoughts on this issue involving Darren Till? Would you be interested in seeing him return to the Octagon? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

