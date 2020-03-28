Jon Jones case could potentially be dismissed due to Covid-19 virus

Jon Jones recent legal case could potentially be dismissed due to the Covid-19 virus.

The UFC’s light heavyweight champion, Jones, was arrested on Thursday morning in downtown Albuquerque and now faces four misdemeanors including aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and failure to provide proof of insurance.

According to police reports, officers responded to a single gun shot and found Jon Jones in a running jeep. ‘Bones’ allegedly had marijuana residue on his clothing and failed a sobriety test.

This is not Jon Jones first run in with the law, and now many fans are expecting that the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight title holder will face stern punishment for his actions.

However, according to defense attorney Erlinda Johnson the recent Covid-19 outbreak could throw a curveball in Jon Jones new case.

“You have certain rules that have to be adhered to if it stays a misdemeanor,” Johnson told MMAFighting. “If he isn’t brought to trail by a certain time, his case could potentially be dismissed. If the state doesn’t produce the witnesses, or the officers because they’re being used for the more pressing national health matters, there are a lot of different issues litigating the case.”

The Covid-19 virus has put court systems on hold, meaning Jon Jones may not make it to trial in time. However, given his previous history and fame, Johnson has her doubts that the prosecutors will go light on ‘Bones’ this time around.

Jon Jones was last seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he edged out a razor close decision win over Dominick Reyes.

