Israel Adesanya takes aim at Jon Jones following recent arrest

Israel Adesanya is the latest individual to take a shot at Jon Jones following the UFC light heavyweight champions most recent arrest.

‘Bones’ was arrested earlier Thursday morning in Albuquerque and now faces four misdemeanors including aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and failure to provide proof of insurance.

According to police reports, officers responded to a single gun shot and found Jon Jones in a running jeep. ‘Bones’ allegedly had marijuana residue on his clothing and failed a sobriety test.

Israel Adesanya, who has had a rivalry with Jon Jones for months now, couldn’t resist the latest opportunity to take jabs at the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight kingpin.

‘Stylebender’ first mocked Jones for his previous tweets about staying strong and performing self isolation.

Israel Adesanya did not stop there, as he continued to bash Jon Jones with memes.

Leave Morgan outta this one ol’ buddy ol’ pal. pic.twitter.com/bvhyvYAN9J — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 27, 2020

Israel Adesanya was last seen in action earlier this month at UFC 248, where he scored a lackluster decision victory over Yoel Romero to earn his first career title defense.

‘Stylebender’ had captured the promotions undisputed middleweight title at UFC 243, where he defeated former title holder Robert Whittaker by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones was last seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he picked up a razor close decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

According to UFC President Dana White, the promotion was hoping to book an immediate rematch between Jones and Reyes for later this summer.

However, following ‘Bones’ most recent arrest, there is no telling what will happen next in the UFC’s crowded light heavyweight title picture.

What do you think of Israel Adesanya taking jabs at Jon Jones following the champs most recent arrest in Albuquerque? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on March 28, 2020