Video | Conor McGregor releases statement following lockdown in Ireland

Conor McGregor has released a statement to the Irish public following the confirmation that the nation of Ireland will be heading into lockdown.

Over the course of the last few weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has been spreading like wildfire throughout the continent of Europe – and all around the world. In Ireland, as of this writing, there have been 2,121 confirmed cases with 22 deaths.

One man who has been particularly vocal regarding the need for Ireland to go into a state of lockdown is none other than UFC star Conor McGregor.

My address ☘️ . The countdown is on! https://t.co/BJIwcJqRte — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 28, 2020

McGregor issued the following statement after it was confirmed by Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar that the nation had to “forego freedoms” in the name of respecting the lockdown.

“Hello everyone, hello Ireland. We have now entered a more substantial lockdown, and I am pleased to see it. You see, if you do not enter the game, you cannot win it. We have now entered this game, and with strict adherence to the methods, we will win. To the Irish public – we must abide by the legislation put forward tonight by our leaders. No further than two kilometers from home, no un-essential travel, and full closure of all non-essential business. Now, more than ever, we must abide by this, and I pray for the health and safety of our country. The fate of our lives and the lives of our loved ones depends on it. Together, we must encourage home workouts, and we must encourage healthy immune-boosting nutrition plans.

Conor McGregor then went into more detail about staying fit at home, before stating that he believes airports should be shut for everything other than essential reasons. He also believes the government should utilize its defense forces alongside the Garda (the police service in Ireland).

“To the nation – abide by these measures impeccably, and prepare for five weeks of it. After that, we are free. Five weeks to freedom. We can do this. The countdown begins now. God speed to us all.”