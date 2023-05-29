Jon Anik explains how Jon Jones being UFC heavyweight champion is “less than ideal” in some respects

Jon Jones

Jon Anik is explaining how Jon Jones being UFC heavyweight champion is ‘less than ideal’ in some respects.

Jon Jones ( 27-1 MMA), the current UFC heavyweight champion, last fought in March of this year at UFC 285 where he defeated Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) by guillotine choke at 2:04 of round 1.

Following the victory, Jones, 35, called out Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) for a July match-up, but the UFC to date has failed to make that fight a reality.

Anik, 44, a play-by-play UFC commentator, spoke with Ray Longo on the ‘Anik and Florian’ Podcast about the UFC’s current issues with booking fights for champions, saying:

“…Divisionally, there are a lot of champions that aren’t available right now, or there are a lot of belts that are being held up for one reason or another. Jiri Prochazka is going to be the next light heavyweight title challenger, but Jamahal Hill would be seemingly ready to go. He fought in January, several months before Aljamian Sterling defended his title against Henry Cejudo, but it seems like they want to wait and do Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka.

Continuing Anik said (h/t MMANews):

“Jon Jones is your heavyweight champion, right? Ideal in a lot of respects but maybe less than ideal in a lot of others. Sergei Pavlovich would probably fight every three months. You know what I mean?” 

Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) most recently defeated Curtis Blaydes (17-4 MMA) via TKO last month to extend his winning streak to 6 in a row. While perhaps deserving of a title shot, Jones seemingly is set on Miocic and has no interest in fighting the 31 year old Russian.

It’s true that the UFC has some decisions to make when it comes to potential challengers for their UFC champions like Jones.

The latest rumor has the heavyweight super-fight between newly-crowned champion Jones and the longest-reigning champion in divisional history, Miocic, taking place at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden this November.

