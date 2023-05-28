search

Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull thinks media ignores his accomplishments: “It will be on them”

By Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2023

Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire believes media members have been ignoring what he has accomplished.

Patricio Freire, Bellator, Josh Thomson

Not only is Freire the reigning three-time Bellator champion at 145 pounds, but he’s also the promotion’s former lightweight champion. If he makes weight and defeats Sergio Pettis at Bellator 297, he’ll become the new Bellator Bantamweight Champion, making him a rare three-division MMA champion.

RELATED: BELLATOR MMA PLANS TO ADD A NEW DIVISION FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2014

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire On Not Being Recognized

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “Trocação Franca podcast.” He discussed not being recognized as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time despite his accolades.

“I stopped thinking about that a long time ago,” Pitbull said. “I have a lot of submissions, I have a lot of knockouts, I’ve been fighting overseas since 2010, and I was never the ‘Submission of the Year,’ I was never the ‘Knockout of the Year,’ the ‘Athlete of the Year.’ I think media has been ignoring me a bit, but my results don’t depend on what the media thinks.

“Maybe global sports media still doesn’t recognize me after I win this title, but it will be hard to explain in the history of the sport how that guy won three belts in different divisions and you didn’t see, you didn’t notice. It will be on them. I’m not worried.”

Freire believes he would’ve been given more respect if he had competed under the UFC banner. Still, he feels people like to dismiss Bellator and its fighters.

If “Pitbull” ends up dethroning Pettis, he expects a nice offer to stay at bantamweight. The interim bantamweight champion Patchy Mix waits in the wings. Freire says such a tough weight cut calls for more money. With that said, he’s happy with how Bellator has treated him.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Related

Bellator title

Bellator MMA plans to add a new division for the first time since 2014

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2023
Fabian Edwards
Fabian Edwards

Fabian Edwards doesn't view Bellator Paris opponent Gegard Mousasi as being a legend: “He is just another man”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Fabian Edwards doesn’t view Bellator Paris opponent Gegard Mousasi as being a legend.

Scott Coker, Bellator
Scott Coker

Bellator to adopt pay-per-view model for Canadian viewers starting with Bellator 296

Zain Bando - May 11, 2023

Bellator will begin a new era of its broadcasting history Friday, as the promotion announced a new change for Canadian MMA viewers.

Ali Abdelaziz
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Ali Abdelaziz takes aim at Cris Cyborg for re-signing with Bellator: “I knew all along”

Zain Bando - May 4, 2023

Thursday afternoon, Bellator MMA officials announced the re-signing of women’s featherweight champion, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, to a multi-fight deal.

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Bellator re-signs featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to a multi-fight deal

Cole Shelton - May 4, 2023

Cris Cyborg will be sticking around in Bellator for the foreseeable future.

Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett takes aim at Bellator and PFL: “The only reason people go to PFL is to try to win the million dollars with easier fights”

Harry Kettle - April 26, 2023
Ray Borg
Ray Borg

Dominance MMA parts ways with Ray Borg for again missing weight at Bellator 295

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

Bellator flyweight contender Ray Borg is once again back in hot water for missing weight.

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis added to stacked Bellator 297 event in June

Josh Evanoff - March 30, 2023

Bellator 297 continues to add more high-profile names and former champions to the card.

Daniel James weigh-in – Bellator 288
Daniel James

Daniel James discusses his upcoming Bellator 293 main event fight with Marcelo Golm: "I’m not trying to sound arrogant, but there’s no more losing"

Zain Bando - March 30, 2023

Daniel James returns to the Bellator cage Friday night, taking on Marcelo Golm in the main event of Bellator 293 in Temecula, Calif.

Cris Cyborg, Cat Zingano
Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano confused by Cris Cyborg’s ducking claims: “She’s not even with the promotion”

Harry Kettle - March 30, 2023

Bellator star Cat Zingano has admitted that she’s confused by Cris Cyborg’s recent claims that she’s ducking her.