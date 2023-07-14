Jamahal Hill vacates UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during basketball game with Daniel Cormier

By Jeffrey Walter - July 14, 2023

Jamahal Hill has decided to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during a basketball game with Daniel Cormier.

Jamahal Hill, UFC 283, UFC, Glover Teixeira

Hill (12-1 MMA) announced his decision on his YouTube channel late yesterday evening.

“I have unfortunately suffered an injury. I’ve ruptured my Achilles. It’s just one of those things that happens. It’s a tough injury. It’s one that will require surgery and will require time and rehab and things for me to be out for a while. Also, with that, I was given an opportunity. I was given a blessing that came at the misfortune of someone else. Jiri Prochazka was the champion, he suffered an injury as these things happen. He gave up the belt and allowed for others to not hold the division. To keep the division moving forward. To keep entertaining. To make sure the people had a champion. I’ll do the same.”

Jamahal Hill continued:

“Right now, the biggest thing is focusing on my recovery, focusing on getting back to 100 percent. I need to take some time to focus on my health and make sure that I’m 100 percent and I’m the fighter that everybody knows who I am and who I’ve been since I’ve stepped into this. In order to do that, I need to focus on healing and getting ready and rehabbing. If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt? No, I wouldn’t. But you’ve got to be consistent, and the show must go on. I’m not exempt from that.”

Sources have told MMAFighting that Hill’s injury took place during a basketball game with several fighters, including former two-division champion Daniel Cormier.

With Jamahal Hill relinquishing the belt, there is a chance that this month’s Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira fight at UFC 291 could end up being for the vacant strap.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jamahal Hill UFC

