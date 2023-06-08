Big John McCarthy takes issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup: “Is this pay-per-view quality?”

Big John McCarthy is taking issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup.

UFC 289 takes place this coming Saturday, June 10th at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

It has been almost 4 years since the UFC has been on Canada soil, the last time was back in September of 2019 which was headlined by a lightweight battle between Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA) and Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA). That match-up, which also took place in Vancouver, saw Gaethje KO/TKO Cerrone at 4:18 of round 1.

The lineup for UFC 289 will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA). Nunes was originally scheduled to fight Julianna Pena (12-5 MMA), but Pena had to withdraw due to injury.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight battle between Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) and Beneil Dariush (22-4 MMA).

John McCarthy, current Bellator analyst, speaking on his ‘Weighing In‘ podcast, shared his thoughts on the quality of the upcoming UFC 289 pay-per-view event saying:

“When you look at the main card, there’s fights on here that I go ‘Look I think that’s a good young fighter,’ Mike Malott, good young fighter very talented, Adam Fugitt talented, but they’re not pay-per-view main card guys. Not yet.”

Continuing McCarthy said:

“Lets be honest, lets look at the main card, you’ve got Amanda Nunes vs Aldana, you’ve got Charles Oliveira vs Dariush – awesome fight, loved it, loved it.”

“Your opening fight is Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders – is that pay per view main card starting the show what you’re look for?”

McCarthy also shared how there’s just not the excitement for the main event – Nunes vs Aldana.

Concluding, McCarthy said:

“Rate this 1 to 10? Is it the lineup you’re expecting when you’re paying your hard-earned money…is this pay-per-view quality?”

Are you in agreement with ‘Big’ John McCarthy that UFC 289 just isn’t measuring up for a pay-per-view attraction? Will you be watching?

Share your thoughts in the social media comments PENN Nation!