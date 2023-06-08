Amanda Nunes doesn’t see a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko ever coming to fruition: “That don’t sell nothing”
UFC sensation Amanda Nunes doesn’t picture a trilogy fight against Valentina Shevchenko happening anytime soon.
This weekend, Amanda Nunes will attempt to successfully defend her UFC bantamweight championship when she takes on Irene Aldana. She was initially scheduled to battle Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout, only for Aldana to get the call after Pena was pulled.
As it turns out, that’s not the only two-fight series that Nunes has on her record. The 35-year-old has also fought Valentina Shevchenko on two separate occasions, defeating her twice. The first was seen as a clear victory, but the rematch at UFC 215 was seen as a controversial decision.
RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER SHOCKED VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO HAS BEEN “MAKING CONSISTENT MISTAKES” IN HER PAST TWO TITLE FIGHTS
Many fans have long since called for them to meet a third time. However, after Shevchenko lost to Alexa Grasso in her last outing, some have given up hope.
For those still wanting to see it, you may want to look away now.
“Yeah, I don’t know [about Shevchenko trilogy],” Nunes said. “I think I have a lot of noise at 135, and I don’t think the UFC is going to stop and then go back with the Valentina thing. That don’t sell nothing.”
Nunes questions Shevchenko trilogy
When asked about Valentina’s recent loss to Alexa Grasso, ‘The Lioness’ had the following to say.
“I was not surprised,” Nunes said. “I fought Valentina when she was in her prime, and we were both growing. Last fight, we were both growing as a fighter. Valentina has a lot of holes that I can see. I wasn’t able to do back then, but I see how Alexa Grasso would be able to finish her.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Will we ever see Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko 3? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Amanda Nunes UFC Valentina Shevchenko