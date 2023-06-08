Amanda Nunes doesn’t see a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko ever coming to fruition: “That don’t sell nothing”

UFC sensation Amanda Nunes doesn’t picture a trilogy fight against Valentina Shevchenko happening anytime soon.

This weekend, Amanda Nunes will attempt to successfully defend her UFC bantamweight championship when she takes on Irene Aldana. She was initially scheduled to battle Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout, only for Aldana to get the call after Pena was pulled.

As it turns out, that’s not the only two-fight series that Nunes has on her record. The 35-year-old has also fought Valentina Shevchenko on two separate occasions, defeating her twice. The first was seen as a clear victory, but the rematch at UFC 215 was seen as a controversial decision.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER SHOCKED VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO HAS BEEN “MAKING CONSISTENT MISTAKES” IN HER PAST TWO TITLE FIGHTS

Many fans have long since called for them to meet a third time. However, after Shevchenko lost to Alexa Grasso in her last outing, some have given up hope.

For those still wanting to see it, you may want to look away now.

“Yeah, I don’t know [about Shevchenko trilogy],” Nunes said. “I think I have a lot of noise at 135, and I don’t think the UFC is going to stop and then go back with the Valentina thing. That don’t sell nothing.”