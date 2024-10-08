“Big” John McCarthy scolds UFC 307 referee: “You absolutely just sh*t the bed”

By Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

“Big” John McCarthy has gone off on one controversial referee who was on duty for UFC 307.

"Big" John McCarthy

Dave Seljestad has come under fire for his officiating during the Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria fight. The referee was bashed by fans and experts for missing a slew of eye pokes. He was also criticized for being easily influenced by fans when breaking up grappling positions.

The godfather of MMA officiating, McCarthy saw issues with Seljestad even before the fight began.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO THE “ATROCIOUS” JUDGING AT UFC 307

“Big” John McCarthy Rips UFC 307 Referee

During a new episode of the “Weighing In” podcast, “Big” John McCarthy told Josh Thomson that there were bad signs before Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria even got started (via Bloody Elbow).

“But I’ll tell you what, the referee absolutely destroyed this fight, it was bad. Potieria got eye poked about five to six times in this thing and I know the referee, he’s been around forever, reffing in Utah for 20 years but this is what happens.

“I try to tell people, you take someone that they believe in who’s done it for so long and put them in these positions where it’s everything. Look at when he’s checking the fighters and he starts doing this big swooping motion over the tape on the glove and he makes it dramatic.

“You go ‘dude, I don’t know if you realize, this isn’t about you; no one gives a s*** about you’. He broke them off clinches, guy gets into a clinch on the fence for ten seconds and he separates them, breaks them apart.

“You look at it and go ‘it’s all about you isn’t it?’ As a referee, you’re never going to make a bad fight good, but you can definitely make a good fight bad, well congratulations Dave Seljestad, you made a fight bad.”

Dana White also wasn’t thrilled with the officiating for UFC 307. He also took aim at the judges put in place for the event in Salt Lake City. White called the judging “atrocious.”

As for Seljestad’s performance, “Big” John summed it up perhaps better than most of the referee’s critics could have.

“You absolutely just s*** the bed.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

John McCarthy UFC

Related

Alex Pereira weigh-in

Former UFC veteran puts Alex Pereira above Islam Makhachev on pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024
Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White knows Alex Pereira run won't last forever: "It’s not like he’s 28 and he’s got this many fights"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White knows Alex Pereira’s days inside the Octagon won’t last forever.

Julianna Pena

What's next for the stars of UFC 307?

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

The UFC was in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 307 card that saw two titles on the line.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179, UFC Vegas 98
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179 with Alex Morono and Josh Fremd

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

The 179th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 98.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Anderson Silva praises Khalil Rountree Jr following UFC 307 performance

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

Anderson Silva has praised Khalil Rountree Jr for his performance in the main event of UFC 307 last weekend.

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reportedly turned down Justin Gaethje multiple times

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024
Alex Pereira
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman explains why he believes Alex Pereira is P4P number one in the UFC

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman believes Alex Pereira is the number one male pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion right now.

Sean Strickland punches Paulo Costa
UFC

Sean Strickland believes boxing leads to more brain damage than MMA

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland believes boxing leads to more brain damage than mixed martial arts.

Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he's experiencing CTE symptoms

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he’s experiencing CTE symptoms in his latest declaration in the Le v Zuffa lawsuit.

Amanda Nunes, Dana White
Dana White

Amanda Nunes implores Dana White to "Call me" after Julianna Pena reclaims UFC belt

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

Former UFC superstar Amanda Nunes wants to speak with CEO Dana White just days after her former rival earned the UFC bantamweight title in Salt Lake City.