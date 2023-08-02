John Lineker looks to crash World Title picture at ONE Fight Night 13

By ONE Championship - August 2, 2023
The next chapter of John Lineker’s ONE Championship tenure could be off to a frantic start at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

John Lineker

This Friday night, August 4, the former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion meets former top-five featherweight contender Kim Jae Woong in a bantamweight clash in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lineker’s fights in ONE have been mesmerizing so far, but this weekend’s clash could be his most significant yet.

“Hands of Stone” wants to reinsert himself into the title picture with a victory at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. That said, another prolific showing against a promotional stalwart in Kim could help his bid.

“What excites me the most about this fight, regardless of the opponent, is that I have the opportunity to get back in the game and pursue my goal, which is to fight for the title again,” Lineker said.

“Whatever fight I [have] from now on, what will excite and motivate me is this opportunity to seek the title again. So, regardless of the opponent, my goal is to fight for the title again.”

John Lineker Revamps Psychological Game Plan For Return To ONE

John Lineker was last seen at ONE Fight Night 8 this past February. There, he lost to Fabricio Andrade in a match for the vacant ONE Bantamweight World Title.

Since then, he’s returned to the gym to rethink his strategy for his upcoming fight.

“This time away from ONE, I used it to make a good recovery. First in my physique, then in my mind. I reflected on how to get back into the game, how to stay focused,” he said. “So, I worked on that psychological part a lot.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

John Lineker ONE Championship

