John Lineker looks to crash World Title picture at ONE Fight Night 13

The next chapter of John Lineker’s ONE Championship tenure could be off to a frantic start at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

This Friday night, August 4, the former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion meets former top-five featherweight contender Kim Jae Woong in a bantamweight clash in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lineker’s fights in ONE have been mesmerizing so far, but this weekend’s clash could be his most significant yet.

“Hands of Stone” wants to reinsert himself into the title picture with a victory at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. That said, another prolific showing against a promotional stalwart in Kim could help his bid.

“What excites me the most about this fight, regardless of the opponent, is that I have the opportunity to get back in the game and pursue my goal, which is to fight for the title again,” Lineker said.

“Whatever fight I [have] from now on, what will excite and motivate me is this opportunity to seek the title again. So, regardless of the opponent, my goal is to fight for the title again.”