Michael Chandler reacts after Conor McGregor claims the UFC is no longer interested in matching them up

By Susan Cox - August 8, 2023
Michael Chandler is reacting after Conor McGregor claimed that the UFC is no longer interested in matching them up.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since UFC 264 in July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA).

The Irishman is a coach on TUF 31, with the opposing coach being Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA). The UFC had McGregor vs. Chandler fighting in the Octagon slated for sometime following ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, although specifics of the date, time and location were never revealed.

Well now, McGregor has taken it upon himself to advise that the UFC is no longer interested in his fight with Chandler, and the promotion has different plans for his return to the Octagon, taking to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“I’ll do it if they want, no prob. I don’t think they want him no more tho. There’s loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date. I never gave a fuck about who it was. Ever. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask malinaggi. Flown in and beat around.”

As is so often the case, McGregor deleted the tweet shortly after posting it.

Well, ‘Iron’ has a thing or two to say about McGregor’s comments, taking to ‘Twitter‘ saying:

“This dude… I remember when his words held an immense amount of weight. Just tell the truth.”

It’s true that McGregor has recently called out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight and Justin Gaethje for a BMF title fight. Perhaps the one not interested in fighting Chandler is McGregor himself.

Add to all that is the fact that the 35 year old still has not entered into the USADA testing pool.

What do you think of Conor’s declaration that the UFC is no longer interested in McGregor vs. Chandler?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134, UFC Vegas 78, BKFC 48

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134 with Bryce Hall, Vicente Luque, John Dodson, Chris Daukaus, Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
Dana White

Cory Sandhagen says he spoke to Dana White following uneventful UFC Nashville main event: “He was real nice about it”

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has said he’s spoken to UFC president Dana White following his uneventful win over Rob Font last weekend.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

UFC 291 Fighter Salaries: Kevin Holland and Bobby Green take home big paydays

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2023

The UFC 291 salaries have been released – but only a handful have actually been made public for fans to see.

Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, UFC Nashville
Rob Font

What's next for Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font after UFC Nashville?

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

In the main event of UFC Nashville, top-10 bantamweights met in a 140lbs catchweight fight as Cory Sandhagen took on Rob Font.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor claims the UFC is no longer interested in Michael Chandler matchup: "There’s loads of juicy fights around"

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler may not happen after all.

Cory Sandhagen and Henry Cejudo

Cory Sandhagen slams Henry Cejudo after UFC Nashville comments: "You're one or two fights behind now"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023
Jake Hadley, UFC, UFC Nashville
UFC

Jake Hadley claims he “actually saw God” during brutal weight cut for UFC Nashville

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Jake Hadley is claiming he ‘actually saw God’ during his brutal weight cut for UFC Nashville.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira
Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira unconcerned by recent back and forth with Conor McGregor: "I'm here, where's Conor?"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is still waiting for Conor McGregor to return.

Conor McGregor

Jake Paul sounds off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman calls him a “wigger”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Jake Paul is sounding off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman calls him a ‘wigger’.

Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Cory Sandhagen is headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville.