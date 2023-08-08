Michael Chandler reacts after Conor McGregor claims the UFC is no longer interested in matching them up

Michael Chandler is reacting after Conor McGregor claimed that the UFC is no longer interested in matching them up.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since UFC 264 in July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA).

The Irishman is a coach on TUF 31, with the opposing coach being Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA). The UFC had McGregor vs. Chandler fighting in the Octagon slated for sometime following ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, although specifics of the date, time and location were never revealed.

Well now, McGregor has taken it upon himself to advise that the UFC is no longer interested in his fight with Chandler, and the promotion has different plans for his return to the Octagon, taking to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“I’ll do it if they want, no prob. I don’t think they want him no more tho. There’s loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date. I never gave a fuck about who it was. Ever. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask malinaggi. Flown in and beat around.”

As is so often the case, McGregor deleted the tweet shortly after posting it.

Well, ‘Iron’ has a thing or two to say about McGregor’s comments, taking to ‘Twitter‘ saying:

This dude… I remember when his words held an immense amount of weight. Just tell the truth. https://t.co/PGx26gUe72 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 8, 2023

“This dude… I remember when his words held an immense amount of weight. Just tell the truth.”

It’s true that McGregor has recently called out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight and Justin Gaethje for a BMF title fight. Perhaps the one not interested in fighting Chandler is McGregor himself.

Add to all that is the fact that the 35 year old still has not entered into the USADA testing pool.

What do you think of Conor’s declaration that the UFC is no longer interested in McGregor vs. Chandler?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!