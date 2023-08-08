Bryce Hall explains why he decided to fight in BKFC, confident he’ll KO Gee Perez at BKFC 48: “I bet I can put him down”

Bryce Hall surprised many when it was revealed he was set to fight at BKFC 48.

Hall is a massive influencer with over 6.5 million followers on Instagram. He also is no stranger to fighting as he boxed YouTuber Austin McBroom in June of 2021 when he suffered a TKO loss.

Since the defeat, Bryce Hall said he would fight again and when the offer came up to fight in BKFC, he jumped at the chance for a few reasons.

“I wanted to be the first and only influencer to do it… I think people will say they are interested in it and they are probably going to watch my fight back and then not want to do it,” Hall said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Or, like watch somebody else do it and end up sticking up to the 12 ounces on my hands.”

Once Bryce Hall agreed to fight in BKFC, he told the promotion he wanted to fight someone with bare-knuckle experience. After some time looking for an opponent, Hall was booked to face 3-0 BKFC fighter Gee Perez in the co-main event of BKFC 48 on Friday.

Although Perez has three BKFC fights already, Bryce Hall believes he has some clear advantages over him.

“I wanted a bare-knuckle fighter, because as crazy as it sounds, I have a lot of advantages over this guy… I have height, strength, my natural weight, I walk around 190, he walks around 155 and we are fighting at 165lbs,” Hall said.