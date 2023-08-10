Chris Daukaus ready to “scrap” with Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 78 in light heavyweight debut: “I’m going to run through this dude”

By Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023
Chris Daukaus is excited to finally make his light heavyweight debut.

Chris Daukaus

After Daukaus suffered his third-straight knockout loss back in December to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, he announced he would be dropping down to light heavyweight. Daukaus did a test cut which went well and was then booked to face Khalil Rountree at UFC 289 in June. However, just under two weeks before the event, Daukaus had to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

“I’m not going to give away the quote-unquote injury that I had. But, getting things in order for the fight, medical checks, different stuff, continuing fight camp,” Daukaus said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “All of a sudden, something came up. I talked to a bunch of doctors, talked to the UFC doctor, and I kept everyone in the loop. The Wednesday before fight week, the fight was off. I had to get a small procedure done, the procedure took a total of eight minutes and I was in and out of the doctor’s offense under my own power. There wasn’t a long recovery time.”

Once the fight was off, Chris Daukaus was uncertain if the UFC would keep the Khalil Rountree fight together or if he would get a different opponent.

Daukaus vows to “run through” Rountree

“I honestly didn’t know if he was going to try and stay the card if they were going to scrap the fight, or if they were going to push the fight back. I honestly didn’t know, I didn’t have an idea,” Chris Daukaus said. “When this injury came up, I kept the UFC in the loop and said if they wanted to keep this fight we are cool with it. If he wanted to fight sooner, there will be no hard feelings on my end.”

The UFC ended up rebooking Chris Daukaus vs. Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 78 this Saturday.

Although Daukaus could be fighting for his job as he’s lost three in a row, he says there is no pressure on him. Instead, he says this fight is a blessing for him as he figured he was getting cut after his last loss.

“Zero, zero. There is no pressure. What pressure is there on me? I thought I was getting cut after the last fight,” Daukaus said. “This is a blessing, I have zero pressure, the pressure is on him because he’s inviting me down to 205… I shouldn’t be here right now, I thought I was getting cut the last fight so this is a blessing. I’m going to run through this dude, I’m focused and 100 percent ready to go.”

With Chris Daukaus not feeling any pressure, he expects that to works wonders for him at UFC Vegas 78.

Although Daukaus knows Khalil Rountree is super dangerous, he believes he has all the tools to win. With that, Daukaus promises to run through Rountree to get back into the win column in a big way.

“We are just going to scrap, I know what he is going to do. He doesn’t take people down he just wings that left-body kick, that left leg of his is super dangerous. We will see how this fight plays out. We’ll go boxing against kickboxing, boxing against muay Thai, et’s go we’ll see who’s better. I just want to scrap with him,” Daukaus said.

Should Chris Daukaus get his hand raised at UFC Vegas 78, he isn’t sure what a win does for him. Instead, he says he’s just looking forward to making his mark in the light heavyweight division.

“I want to take the fights available… When I beat him and the UFC calls me and says you got the number six guy, then I get the number six guy. I’m here to fight and here to win. I want to be consistent and a force at 205,” Daukaus concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chris Daukaus Khalil Rountree UFC

Related

Dana White, Power Slap mobile game

WATCH | Dana White announces new Power Slap mobile game is now live, shares gameplay footage

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White reveals serious meetings underway for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: "We're talking about the Colosseum"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White wants the historic Colosseum to hold Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts after Michael Chandler ice-bath TUF coaches challenge goes wrong

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is doing just fine after having his coaches challenge with Michael Chandler.

Dana White, TUF 31 Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Dana White

Dana White unloads on TUF production team for "f*****g irresponsible" coaches' challenge between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Dana White is not happy with how the TUF 31 coaches’ challenge played out.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling responds after Sean O’Malley slides into his direct messages

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is responding after his UFC 292 opponent Sean O’Malley slid into his direct messages.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry announces Geoff Neal "bitched out" out of their UFC 292 fight

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023
Jake-Paul-Dana-White
Jake Paul

Jake Paul claps back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight: “Focus on taking care of Wonderboy”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Jake Paul is clapping back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight.

Brendan Schaub, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Brendan Schaub explains why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following latest scrap with Nate Diaz

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Brendan Schaub is explaining why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following his latest scrap with Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says a real BMF is about to get crowned: “Think the absolute baddest you can think and then think me looking down on him”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

Conor McGregor has teased that he will return to the cage as the “baddest” man in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
UFC

Alexa Grasso vows to finish Valentina Shevchenko again in the headliner of inaugural Noche UFC event: “This won’t be different”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

Alexa Grasso has vowed to finish Valentina Shevchenko once again when they collide in the inaugural Noche UFC event on September 16.