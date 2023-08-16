John Dodson plans to clear out flyweight division after winning inaugural title at BKFC 48: “I want to be one of the most decorated combat sports strikers”

By Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023
John Dodson has been taking over BKFC and he finally got a chance to fight for a world title at BKFC 48.

John Dodson

Dodson was fighting for the inaugural flyweight title against JR Ridge and entering the fight, he had a ton of confidence that he would score a finish. He knew Ridge would try to be technical, so he wasn’t surprised when he caught Ridge by surprise with his speed and power.

“He came out the way I thought he would. He would try to use his boxing and footwork. But, I proved that I have better speed, punching power, and accuracy… Everyone can doubt me until they step in front of me,” Dodson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Dodson ended up getting a knockdown in less than a minute but it was determined that he had pushed Ridge. However, after re-watching the fight John Dodson knows it was a clean knockdown and the fight likely should’ve been stopped there.

Yet, Ridge did continue. Shortly thereafter, Dodson put him down again and the fight was called off to make him the inaugural BKFC flyweight title.

“To be honest, I thought I won in the first 40 seconds when I dropped him. They claimed I shoved him. But, I knew I dropped him and put my hand on him because I didn’t want to fall myself… I knew he was hurt and wobbled,” Dodson said. “He shouldn’t have gotten a second chance to get back in there with me. But, since he did, I made sure it would be very decisive. When I put him down again I made sure I didn’t touch him.”

Becoming the first BKFC flyweight champion is special for John Dodson. But, he says that isn’t the end of his goal. Instead, he wants to be known as one of the best and most decorated combat sports strikers in the world by the time his career is over.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t know. I want to be one of the most decorated combat sports strikers in the world. This is just one of the stepping stones, it’s a long time coming,” Dodson said. “It’s not the end of the road but a new beginning. I’m going to keep rolling the roller coaster until the ride comes down.”

In order to be considered one of the best, John Dodson knows he has to defend his belt multiple times. Although he was hoping to fight Reggie Barnett Jr. for the 135lbs title, he knows Barnett Jr. likely will turn him down again.

Now, the plan for Dodson is to defend his belt as many times as possible while also taking another MMA fight in RIZIN and hopefully winning their title as well.

“I don’t think that fight will ever happen. That’s the second time he declined and I’m not going to go chase somebody. If you are going to back out twice, first-time shame on you. Second-time shame on me, third-time, it’s not worth my time. I’m just going to clear out a whole division,” Dodson concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

BKFC John Dodson

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 135 and UFC 292

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 135 with John Dodson and Andre Petroski

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023
John Dodson
John Dodson

John Dodson vows to KO JR Ridge in the first round to win inaugural flyweight title at BFKC 48, takes aim at Reggie Barnett Jr.

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

John Dodson is honored to be fighting for the inaugural BKFC flyweight title.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134, UFC Vegas 78, BKFC 48
Chris Daukaus

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134 with Bryce Hall, Vicente Luque, John Dodson, Chris Daukaus, Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

The 134th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 78 and BKFC 48 this weekend.

John Dodson
John Dodson

Former UFC title challenger John Dodson booked to fight for inaugural BKFC flyweight championship

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

John Dodson is set to compete for the inaugural BKFC flyweight championship, the promotion has announced.

Ben Rothwell
BKFC

Ben Rothwell says Josh Copeland is in the top-three "best chins" he's ever fought, eyes title fight against Alan Belcher after BKFC 41: "I'll see you in the ring and show you the truth"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Ben Rothwell is glad he was able to go a couple of rounds at BKFC 41.

Francis Ngannou

BKFC's David Feldman reveals Francis Ngannou talks going poorly due to "unrealistic money" request: "He needs to make up his mind"

Josh Evanoff - April 4, 2023
John Dodson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

John Dodson says it's "embarassing" Reggie Barnett Jr. turned him down at KnuckleMania 3, vows to KO him in the first round to win BKFC flyweight title

Cole Shelton - February 20, 2023

John Dodson was supposed to be fighting for the inaugural BKFC flyweight title at KnuckleMania 3.

John Dodson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

John Dodson expects to "break" Jarod Grant in the first round at KnuckleMania 3, plans to be BKFC and RIZIN champ by end of 2023

Cole Shelton - February 15, 2023

John Dodson was excited when he got the call to be on KnuckleMania 3.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 110
Diego Sanchez

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 110 with Diego Sanchez, Austin Trout, John Dodson, Zac Pauga, and Evan Elder

Cole Shelton - February 14, 2023

The 110th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of KnuckleMania 3 and UFC Vegas 69 this weekend.

MMA News

“That could have been me,” John Dodson reflects on Henry Cejudo winning the flyweight title after he left the UFC

Andrew Whitelaw - December 28, 2022

John Dodson is on a mission to prove he’s still one of the best in the world in his weight class.