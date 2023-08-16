John Dodson plans to clear out flyweight division after winning inaugural title at BKFC 48: “I want to be one of the most decorated combat sports strikers”

John Dodson has been taking over BKFC and he finally got a chance to fight for a world title at BKFC 48.

Dodson was fighting for the inaugural flyweight title against JR Ridge and entering the fight, he had a ton of confidence that he would score a finish. He knew Ridge would try to be technical, so he wasn’t surprised when he caught Ridge by surprise with his speed and power.

“He came out the way I thought he would. He would try to use his boxing and footwork. But, I proved that I have better speed, punching power, and accuracy… Everyone can doubt me until they step in front of me,” Dodson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Dodson ended up getting a knockdown in less than a minute but it was determined that he had pushed Ridge. However, after re-watching the fight John Dodson knows it was a clean knockdown and the fight likely should’ve been stopped there.

Yet, Ridge did continue. Shortly thereafter, Dodson put him down again and the fight was called off to make him the inaugural BKFC flyweight title.

“To be honest, I thought I won in the first 40 seconds when I dropped him. They claimed I shoved him. But, I knew I dropped him and put my hand on him because I didn’t want to fall myself… I knew he was hurt and wobbled,” Dodson said. “He shouldn’t have gotten a second chance to get back in there with me. But, since he did, I made sure it would be very decisive. When I put him down again I made sure I didn’t touch him.”

Becoming the first BKFC flyweight champion is special for John Dodson. But, he says that isn’t the end of his goal. Instead, he wants to be known as one of the best and most decorated combat sports strikers in the world by the time his career is over.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t know. I want to be one of the most decorated combat sports strikers in the world. This is just one of the stepping stones, it’s a long time coming,” Dodson said. “It’s not the end of the road but a new beginning. I’m going to keep rolling the roller coaster until the ride comes down.”

In order to be considered one of the best, John Dodson knows he has to defend his belt multiple times. Although he was hoping to fight Reggie Barnett Jr. for the 135lbs title, he knows Barnett Jr. likely will turn him down again.

Now, the plan for Dodson is to defend his belt as many times as possible while also taking another MMA fight in RIZIN and hopefully winning their title as well.

“I don’t think that fight will ever happen. That’s the second time he declined and I’m not going to go chase somebody. If you are going to back out twice, first-time shame on you. Second-time shame on me, third-time, it’s not worth my time. I’m just going to clear out a whole division,” Dodson concluded.