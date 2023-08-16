Sean O’Malley reacts to Cody Garbrandt pulling out of UFC 292 fight: “Some people aren’t built for this”
On Saturday night, Cody Garbrandt was set to return to the Octagon for the first time since March. He was going to take on Mario Bautista, hoping to follow up with another win after his triumph over Trevin Jones. Unfortunately, it’ll no longer be happening as a result of Garbrandt pulling out of the bout due to injury.
On the flip side, Sean O’Malley will be fighting in the main event of the evening. He’ll be battling Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship, a belt formerly held by ‘No Love’.
It’s no secret that O’Malley and Garbrandt aren’t big fans of each other and during a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Suga’ made that pretty clear.
O’Malley teases Garbrandt
“Some people aren’t built for this. Remember when he said that against me? I was like, I mean, some people get injured, things happen, I got injured during a fight. Then he says ‘some people aren’t built for this’. He got injured before the fight, which, hopefully it’s nothing serious. That sucks, dude. Mario would’ve put him on his butt. The press conference would’ve been fun.”
“I did f***ing KO him at [the last] presser and maybe he’s like, f***, I can’t make it.”
O’Malley vs Garbrandt is a fight that all of us would be interested in seeing. At the same time, Cody needs to do everything in his power to get healthy earn his way back to the top.
