Sean O’Malley reacts to Cody Garbrandt pulling out of UFC 292 fight: “Some people aren’t built for this”

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt pulling out of his scheduled bout at UFC 292 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Cody Garbrandt was set to return to the Octagon for the first time since March. He was going to take on Mario Bautista, hoping to follow up with another win after his triumph over Trevin Jones. Unfortunately, it’ll no longer be happening as a result of Garbrandt pulling out of the bout due to injury.

On the flip side, Sean O’Malley will be fighting in the main event of the evening. He’ll be battling Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship, a belt formerly held by ‘No Love’.

It’s no secret that O’Malley and Garbrandt aren’t big fans of each other and during a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Suga’ made that pretty clear.