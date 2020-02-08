Stephen A Smith proclaims Jon Jones “the best in the business” ahead of UFC 247

Jon Jones will put his light heavyweight title on the line against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 247 event in Houston.

Jones (25-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event, where he scored a split decision victory over Thiago Santos to retain his 205lbs strap. Prior to his win over Santos, ‘Bones’ had scored a decision victory over Anthony Smith at UFC 235, which was preceded by a TKO victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232.

As for Jon Jones’ UFC 247 opponent Dominick Reyes (12-0 MMA), ‘The Devastator’ is coming off a first round knockout victory over former middleweight title holder Chris Weidman in his most recent Octagon appearance. Reyes has picked up notable wins over Ovince Saint Preux, Jared Cannonier and Volkan Oezdemir during his time with the UFC.

Like many fans and analysts, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith believes Jon Jones will emerge victorious in tonight’s UFC 247 headliner.

Smith took to Twitter earlier this afternoon where he proclaimed Jones to be “the best in the business”, this while promoting tonight’s pay-per-view event.

It’s about that time tonight. The best in the business — to me anyways — is about to get it on tonight. You can stream #UFC247 on ESPN+ https://t.co/SBe4zUnrhm pic.twitter.com/n20KEF4Wx6 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 8, 2020

“It’s about that time tonight. The best in the business (Jon Jones) – to me anyways – is about to get it on tonight. You can stream UFC 247 on ESPN+.”

Stephen A Smith made headlines following last month’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, this after he scolded Donald Cerrone for his loss to Conor McGregor.

Smith’s comments did not sit well with many in the MMA Community, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who lashed out on the ESPN analysts for his uneducated remarks.

Jon Jones would certainly agree with Stephen A Smith’s opinion that he is “the best in the business”. ‘Bones’ recently explained to reporters why he stands above Khabib Nurmagomedov in the current GOAT conversation.

Do you think Jon Jones will add to his distinguished resume at tonight’s UFC 247 event in Houston? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 8, 2020