Conor McGregor reacts after Stephen A Smith responds to Joe Rogan

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has responded to the recent video released by ESPN commentator Stephen A Smith.

Earlier this evening, Smith shared a video on Twitter where he addressed the recent criticism from UFC commentator Joe Rogan over his remarks about last weekend’s Cerrone vs. McGregor UFC 246 main event.a

Stephen A Smith had scolded Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone for his performance at UFC 246, something that Rogan and many members of the MMA Community took issue with.

“Someone needs to explain to me what’s happening here. It looks like he’s punching a baby,” Joe Rogan said to Thomson as the pair watched the footage of Smith’s pad work. “This guy should not be allowed to talk about fighting.”

Stephen A Smith defended his comments in tonight’s video to Rogan, stating the following.

“Mad respect to Joe Rogan. Nothing but respect for the man and the tremendous work that he has done and will continue to do throughout the years and for years to come. But you’re wrong on this one my man.“

Most recently, Conor McGregor shared his take on Smith’s controversial remarks, where he seemingly agreed with the analysts call while adding that all fighters should be respected me that Smith should apologize.

The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect!

Apologise. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2020

