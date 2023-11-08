Joe Rogan set to return to the commentary booth for first time in 3 months at UFC 295

Joe Rogan will reportedly return to the commentary booth for the first time in three months at UFC 295 this weekend.

Over the course of the last few decades, Joe Rogan has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. From major event to major event, Rogan has been there every step of the way to react to some of the greatest moments in mixed martial arts history.

However, at this stage in his career, Joe has the luxury of not needing to work every single event as he once did. While we tend to see him on the major PPV shows in North America, he rarely travels to events abroad.

RELATED: PAUL FELDER REPLACES JOE ROGAN ON COMMENTARY FOR UFC 294

So, with UFC 293 being in Australia and UFC 294 taking place in Abu Dhabi, it’s been a while since we’ve seen him. As per MMA Junkie, however, he’ll be making his comeback at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for UFC 295.