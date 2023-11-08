Joe Rogan set to return to the commentary booth for first time in 3 months at UFC 295
Joe Rogan will reportedly return to the commentary booth for the first time in three months at UFC 295 this weekend.
Over the course of the last few decades, Joe Rogan has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. From major event to major event, Rogan has been there every step of the way to react to some of the greatest moments in mixed martial arts history.
However, at this stage in his career, Joe has the luxury of not needing to work every single event as he once did. While we tend to see him on the major PPV shows in North America, he rarely travels to events abroad.
So, with UFC 293 being in Australia and UFC 294 taking place in Abu Dhabi, it’s been a while since we’ve seen him. As per MMA Junkie, however, he’ll be making his comeback at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for UFC 295.
Rogan features in UFC 295 broadcast team
Cageside commentators – Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier
Coach analyst commentator – Din Thomas
Desk analysts – Michael Eaves, Chael Sonnen, Anthony Smith, Teddy Atlas
Octagon announcer – Bruce Buffer
Roving reporter – Megan Olivi
Weigh-in show – Dan Hellie, Laura Sanko, Chris Weidman, Daniel Cormier
While the commentary team has done a great job across the last few PPV events, nobody can deny the impact that Joe Rogan has. His voice is associated with some incredible moments from the history books and for casual fans especially, he’s the name that comes to mind when you think of the “voice” of the promotion – outside of Jon Anik and Bruce Buffer, of course.
