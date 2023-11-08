Joe Rogan set to return to the commentary booth for first time in 3 months at UFC 295

By Harry Kettle - November 8, 2023

Joe Rogan will reportedly return to the commentary booth for the first time in three months at UFC 295 this weekend.

Joe Rogan, Anderson Silva

Over the course of the last few decades, Joe Rogan has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. From major event to major event, Rogan has been there every step of the way to react to some of the greatest moments in mixed martial arts history.

However, at this stage in his career, Joe has the luxury of not needing to work every single event as he once did. While we tend to see him on the major PPV shows in North America, he rarely travels to events abroad.

RELATED: PAUL FELDER REPLACES JOE ROGAN ON COMMENTARY FOR UFC 294

So, with UFC 293 being in Australia and UFC 294 taking place in Abu Dhabi, it’s been a while since we’ve seen him. As per MMA Junkie, however, he’ll be making his comeback at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for UFC 295.

Rogan features in UFC 295 broadcast team

Cageside commentators – Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier

Coach analyst commentator – Din Thomas

Desk analysts – Michael Eaves, Chael Sonnen, Anthony Smith, Teddy Atlas

Octagon announcer – Bruce Buffer

Roving reporter – Megan Olivi

Weigh-in show – Dan Hellie, Laura Sanko, Chris Weidman, Daniel Cormier

While the commentary team has done a great job across the last few PPV events, nobody can deny the impact that Joe Rogan has. His voice is associated with some incredible moments from the history books and for casual fans especially, he’s the name that comes to mind when you think of the “voice” of the promotion – outside of Jon Anik and Bruce Buffer, of course.

Are you excited to see Joe Rogan return to the commentary booth for UFC 295? What is your dream commentary team and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after Islam Makhachev dethrones Jon Jones for top spot in UFC pound for pound rankings

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2023
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier weighs in on the UFC’s split with USADA

Harry Kettle - November 8, 2023

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the promotion’s recent split with USADA.

Matt Frevola
UFC

Matt Frevola hopes Benoit Saint-Denis tries to grapple him at UFC 295, believes it's a "perfect fight" for him

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Matt Frevola always knew his next fight would be at Madison Square Garden.

Jason Knight
Randy Costa

Jason Knight expects to make Randy Costa "quit" at Gambred Bareknuckle MMA, hopes UFC call comes next

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Jason Knight will be fighting for the first time since he competed on The Ultimate Fighter.

Mayra Bueno Silva
UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva claims news of her being cut is "bullshit," says UFC 297 title fight still on

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva says she will still be fighting for UFC gold on January 20 at UFC 297.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall admits knee injury made him want to "quit" MMA: "I didn’t want to carry on"

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023
Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC signed off on potential Ryan Garcia boxing match: "If it makes us money, we'll do it"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley could face Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring, if it makes money.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira doesn't buy Israel Adesanya's hiatus talk: "He needs a bit more motivation"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira believes Israel Adesanya is just lacking some motivation.

Tony Ferguson and David Goggins
Tony Ferguson

WATCH | Tony Ferguson trains with David Goggins ahead of UFC 296 return against Paddy Pimblett

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is pulling out all the stops ahead of his return against Paddy Pimblett.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier says he needs an opponent that "really, really motivates me" for him to return

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Dustin Poirier isn’t sure when or who he will fight in his return.