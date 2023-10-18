Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on commentary for UFC 294

By Susan Cox - October 17, 2023

Paul Felder is replacing Joe Rogan on commentary for UFC 294.

Amanda Nunes, Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, Paul Felder

UFC 294 takes place this coming Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

MMA Junkie‘ was first to report the news that lightweight contender, Paul Felder, will be replacing the longtime color commentator, Joe Rogan, this weekend. Felder will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and play-by-play coordinator Jon Anik. Megan Olivi will also be on hand to serve as the reporter in the arena during the broadcast.

Rogan made the decision a few years back that he no longer wanted to endure the international travel schedule. The UFC has a group of commentators who take turns replacing Rogan whenever the promotion goes abroad. Paul Felder is not new to this role, he travelled to Abu Dhabi back in October of 2022 for UFC 280.

The main event will feature a lightweight rematch between Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) and Alex Volkanovski (26-2 MMA).

Makhachev and Volkanovski met in February of this year at UFC 284 where it was Islam defeating ‘The Great’ by unanimous decision.

The co-main event sees former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) going up against Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA).

Usman is looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses against Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA).

The undefeated Chimaev last fought in September of last year at UFC 279 where he defeated Kevin Holland (25-10 MMA) by submission at 2:13 of round 1.

UFC 294 has a 10 a.m. ET start time with the main card beginning at 2 p.m. on PPV.

Will you be watching? Who are your picks for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

